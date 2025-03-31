Why did Morgan Wallen walk off the ‘SNL’ set? His ‘God’s country’ comment, explained

Morgan Wallen’s recent appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL), ended with an unexpected and controversial exit.

Recommended Videos

After performing two songs from his upcoming album, I’m The Problem, Wallen abruptly walked off the stage instead of joining host Mikey Madison and the SNL cast for the usual post-credits farewell. His swift departure, combined with an Instagram story showing a private jet and the caption “Get me to God’s country,” has sparked a lot of speculation and reactions. While Wallen was there to say goodbye to the audience, he left during the credits, when the cast members tend to hug and speak to each other.

Wallen’s early exit broke the typical routine of SNL, where musical guests usually take part in the final goodbyes and celebratory atmosphere during the credits. His exit was quick and seemingly without explanation; he spoke briefly to Madison before leaving, ignoring the rest of the cast. Many viewers saw this as rude or disrespectful. His Instagram post further complicated the situation, which indicated he wanted to leave New York City quickly.

Why did Morgan Wallen rush to leave SNL?

Wallen’s team quickly stepped in to clarify things to Variety. Sources close to the singer told the outlet that Wallen had a good experience on SNL and did not mean any disrespect with his sudden departure or Instagram post. They explained that his exit aligned with pre-planned rehearsal and camera blocking, downplaying any idea of a conflict or tension. Basically, he had to go straight to the airport to make it for another part of his busy schedule.

There has been a lot of discussion online, however, with opinions ranging from negative reactions to lighthearted acceptance. It’s not uncommon to think Wallen’s actions were unprofessional and inappropriate, given the norms of the show and the respect typically shown to the host and cast. On the other hand, some fans found his quick exit relatable or funny.

Morgan Wallen Instagram

While some would immediately associate Wallen with one political party, he is firm about not showing support to either side, per Outkick. However, his Instagram post seems to show his religious background, and while he may not have had a bad time overall at SNL, it is not the kind of place he is used to. I am from Las Vegas, but I’ve lived in Texas for years, and they are two very different places due to politics, views on religion, and much more. Even still, I disagree with posting something like that online because it insults one side, but it’s doubtful that he was just insulting SNL.

I don’t think what he posted was specifically about his time on SNL, but I do think it was a comment about where he has had to be leading up to the plane ride. That idea is still pretty controversial, as it is an insult to New York and where he has been, but it is doubtful that this was a specific snub against the cast or the show. Unless a cast member speaks out, this is the interpretation that we are being given, and we will likely see more posts from his team to put out the fire his departure has started.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy