Why did Nickelodeon’s ‘Zoey 101’ star Matthew Underwood quit acting? The shocking reason, explained

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to child sexual abuse, please take care while reading.

In the wake of the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, former Nickelodeon stars are breaking the silence and telling their stories of abuse in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the toxic culture that seems to permeate Nickelodeon’s young actors has also traumatized Zoey 101 star Matthew Underwood, who was brave enough to share why he quit acting.

Spearhead by Drake & Josh star Drake Bell’s gut-wrenching testimony, Quiet on Set has investigated how Nickelodeon favored the action of groomers and sexual abusers on set. After the docuseries went viral, other actors added their voices to the crowd, denouncing the toxic culture that led so many underaged stars to be exposed to sexual predators.

Underwood took the role of Logan Reese on Zoey 101, a popular Nickelodeon series that aired from 2005 to 2008. He also returned to the revival movie Zoey 102, released in 2023. Underwood remained away from the spotlight between these two projects, taking a significant hiatus from his acting career from 2009 to 2017. While the reason Underwood quit acting is not directly connected to Nickelodeon, he did step away from performing after being sexually harassed.

Matthew Underwood’s sexual harassment allegations

In his post on Instagram, the actor reveals he was groomed and molested by his best friend’s father at the age of 13. The horrible betrayal at the hands of an adult he trusted led Underwood to push away his friends and isolate himself. Sadly, Underwood was forced to relieve his abuse a few years later when an unnamed agent sexually harassed the star. At the time, Underwood was 19 years old.

The sexual harassment by his agent echoed the painful memory of being abused by a trusted adult. So, after reporting the criminal to the agency, Underwood decided to quit acting. The agent who harassed Underwood got fired but landed on his feet and still works in the industry. That’s not an isolated case, as the Nickelodeon exposé shows Hollywood tends to be too lenient with abusers.

While Underwood’s allegations help paint a grim picture of young actors in Hollywood, the star came forward after being bombarded by messages demanding him to take a stance on the Quiet on Set controversy. As Underwood rightfully puts it, everyone has their own trauma to process and experiences they don’t want to relive. So, if an actor is being quiet about the subject, they might have their reason. Instead of demanding people to comment on Quiet on Set, fans would do better diverting their energy to supporting those who already spoke up.

If you or a loved one are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website for confidential support.