Why did Shannen Doherty accuse her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko of awaiting her death?

The entertainment world is touched by tragedy with the passing of Shannen Doherty. Doherty, best known for her roles in iconic TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed, was a beloved figure whose battles off-screen garnered as much attention as her performances on-screen, particularly in her final years.

Shannen Doherty’s health journey was marked by a fierce battle with cancer that began with a breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. In May 2016, Doherty underwent a single mastectomy as part of her treatment plan. She revealed that the cancer had spread beyond her breasts, worsening her prognosis. This fight took a dire turn in 2020 when she announced that her cancer had progressed to stage 4. Throughout her struggle, Doherty was open about the challenges she faced, sharing her experiences and the realities of her treatment with the public. Amidst this personal health crisis, Doherty’s life was further complicated by marital and financial disputes.

She filed for divorce from photographer Kurt Iswarienko in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Iswarienko was her third husband, following her previous marriages to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon. The divorce proceedings revealed a contentious battle over finances, with Doherty alleging that Iswarienko delayed the divorce and withheld financial records. This was a time when financial support was crucial for Doherty, not only for her ongoing cancer treatments, which are notoriously expensive, but also to manage everyday living expenses in the absence of her ability to work.

“It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me, while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.” Shannen alleged in court documents

Doherty’s allegations against Iswarienko were severe. She claimed that while she was grappling with her health, he was mismanaging her finances and living a lavish lifestyle, spending thousands on luxury items and trips. This, she argued, was in stark contrast to his claims of financial insufficiency when it came to providing her with the necessary spousal support. Doherty’s legal filings painted a picture of a man who appeared to be waiting out her illness, possibly to avoid financial responsibilities and potentially benefit from her estate. She sought $15,434 a month in spousal support from Kurt whose per month spendable was at least $56,076 (via People).

Just a reminder that Shannen Doherty felt her husband was dragging out their divorce in hopes of her dying before he had to pay her. Male partners of disabled and chronically ill women routinely abuse, betray, & abandon us at our most vulnerable moments!https://t.co/RykJu7gRQW — T Bird (she/her/ma’am) ♿️ 🌈🦐🐊 (@tbirdtko) July 14, 2024

It’s tough enough to fight a disease like cancer without having to worry about whether your spouse is supporting you or just waiting to see what they can get. The stress from financial and emotional struggles can make any illness worse, and nobody should have to go through what Shannen had to endure for so long.

