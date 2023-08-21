Why did Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus divorce?

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus recently celebrated her marriage to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell at an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California in August of 2023. The pair announced their engagement in April on Instagram.

According to People, Miley Cyrus and her siblings were all in attendance at the ceremony which took place a little over a year after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Prior to her marriage to Purcell, Tish and Billy Ray were married for a tumultuous 28 years. The pair actually filed for divorce twice, once in 2010 and once in 2013 – stating that they were overcoming personal and private issues within their marriage. They finally got divorced in 2022. They stated that their reason for divorce was “irreconcilable differences” and that they wanted to go their separate ways after raising their family for 30 years.

Although there is other speculation as to the reason for the split and previous divorce filings. In 2011, Billy Ray told GQ that Miley’s hit show Hannah Montana has destroyed his family. The 2010 filing was also on top of rumors that Tish had cheated on Billy Ray with Poison singer Bret Micheals – which was emphatically denied by Michaels.

After calling off the 2010 divorce, Billy Ray said his statement to GQ was “explosive, and unintentionally so,” and told The View that he felt he finally had his family back once Hannah Montana ended.

As for their recent divorce, on top of the statement the couple released to the public, People also acquired filing documents that claim that the couple hadn’t lived together for two years.

Billy Ray later got engaged to his girlfriend Australian singer Firerose in August of 2022 – which the couple announced on Instagram.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus each seem to be successfully forging their own paths after 30 years and three children together. Each seems happy in their respective relationships and their children are continuing to stick by their sides as they move forward.