Why does Nick Cannon wear a turban?

From shiny ones, to plain colored ones, the cultural turban has now become a mainstay in Nick Cannon’s style.



Nick Cannon’s adoption of the turban into his style has undoubtedly raised some eyebrows, leaving fans and onlookers wondering when and why he started donning the cultural headpiece.

Over the years, the television host has been seen on multiple occasions sporting a wide variety of turbans, and it begs the question of whether they’ve become a fashion statement for the star, or something more significant.

While interviewing on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2017, Cannon referred to the headpiece as his “crown.”

It is my crown, I feel like a king, I feel royal out here. When I’m with the kids, I can just throw one on. Throw a diamond in on there every now and then, feel your royalty out. No matter what background you’re from, no matter which religion or culture, if you could all just embrace it and just everybody love another…

A few months later, on the television talk show, the View, Cannon revealed the cultural reasons why he chose to adopt the headpiece as a part of his look.

Honestly, it’s really about my culture… it’s more about sovereignty though. It allows me to represent my culture in a very standard way. I didn’t really want to do it for a fashion statement. It was something spiritual that I was building.

On what the turban is supposed to represent, from the viewpoint of Sikh faith and tradition, Cannon explained the cultural significance behind his — and others people’s — wearing of the item.

It’s so unfortunate, cause today, people are so intimidated by it, even scared of it, but ultimately this was a sign of peace. The men in the Sikh faith were actually the people that helped the community. [Like] when you see a policeman with a badge, a turban represented that type of power and sovereignty.

The actor has worn his signature turban to several high profile events, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016. During the event, Cannon’s pink turban did not sit well with fellow comedian Dane Cook. Entertainment Weekly reported the celebrities got into a bit of a tussle via some since-deleted social media posts.

Cannon has remained undeterred in sharing his love for the turban, and even revealed to People that rocking the headpiece is him representing his “inner king” in a “fly way.”

I wanna represent my inner king, and to do it in a fly way. It’s a great conversation piece but it also allows me to express that spiritual side. I have a good time with it, but it actually does mean a lot to me.





FOX

Nowadays, Cannon and his turban collection continue to be seen on Fox’s hit competition series, The Masked Singer, where he serves as the show’s host. Featuring turbans of all colors — a few even bejeweled — the actor definitely has a wide selection to choose from.