The following statement may come as a shock, rocking you to your core: Whoopi Goldberg does not have eyebrows. Don’t take our word for it. This article will stay on standby while you do a quick Google Images search to confirm. Back? Isn’t it wild? Yes, it is true that beloved actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. Read on to learn why.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Childhood

Before we jump into the issue at hand, let’s examine Whoopi’s past to see if there are any clues. Caryn Elaine Johnson, who would grow up to become Whoopi Goldberg, was born in New York City on November 13, 1955. Her mother was Emma Johnson, a nurse and teacher and her father was Robert James Johnson Jr., a Baptist preacher. Her parents divorced when she was very young and her mother raised her and her brother as a single mother. Whoopi knew she wanted to be an actor at an early age and she went on to study with Uta Hagen, Tony Award winner and American Theater Hall of Fame inductee, at HB Studio.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Stage Name and Big Break

Incredibly, Whoopi Goldberg’s stage name came from her tendency for flatulence. When she was coming up in comedy she said “you never really had time to go [to the restroom] and shut the door.” So you just had to let things like farts out much like a Whoopee Cushion. Whoopi claims that Goldberg is a family surname somewhere in her family’s history, though that has never been verified. Her big break came when she performed the one-woman show Moms in Berkley, California. She would then go on to develop another one-woman show originally titled The Spook Show that, with the help of Mike Nichols, would transfer to Broadway with the new title Whoopi Goldberg. Director Stephen Spielberg would see her work at The Comedy Store, which would lead to her casting as the lead in his latest project, The Color Purple.

The Color Purple Trailer

Whoopi Goldberg’s Career Highlights and Current Happenings

Whoopi Goldberg has had an impressive career. She is one of the few people who can call themselves an EGOT, meaning she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. She is the first African American woman to be nominated for both the Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress Academy Awards, and she has even hosted the Academy Awards several times. Beyond accolades, she has dedicated herself as an advocate for LGBTQ+ organizations. She has been married three times and has one daughter, Alexandrea Martin. As for her current and upcoming projects, Goldberg appears on ABC daytime talk show The View as one of the co-hosts, while her future projects set to come out soon are Sister Act 3, the biographical film Till, and the television show Amphibia. So we have much to look forward to in the near future from Whoopi.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View

Eyebrows

Even though nothing in her past explains her lack of eyebrows, it is moving to remember Goldberg’s impressive career. The answer to the eyebrow question is actually pretty simple. Whoopi does not like them, so she shaves them off. Growing them back has proven to be itchy and unpleasant so she continues to shave them. Her lack of eyebrows has certainly not held her back from achieving great things, and if it makes her happy she should continue to do what she prefers. Even if that means remaining browless.