Why has the 22-year-old murder case of Ashton Kutcher’s girlfriend joined the Danny Masterson controversy?

It goes without saying that the Danny Masterson was harrowing for a number of reasons. Masterson landed a minimum of 30 years in prison before he’s considered for parole. The rest of the cast of That ‘70s Show took a beating on social media for the letters of support that they wrote on Masterson’s behalf. The Church of Scientology more or less came off looking like they usually do, but with an above-average number of accusations of dog murder tacked on.

Meanwhile, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, wife of The Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala and one of Masterson’s accusers, took particular issue with the letters written by Masterson’s former colleagues, and especially the words of support written by Ashton Kutcher. She took to Instagram to air her grievances in an alarming and chilling manner, stating that she knows secrets that would “end” Kutcher. See the full content of her post below, and read on for our explanation of the significance of the date she mentions.

Screenshot via Instagram/chrissiebixler

Ashton Kutcher girlfriend murder case and the Hollywood Ripper

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In 2001, the Dude, Where’s My Car? star became a central figure in the murder of Ashley Ellerin, a 22-year-old student who was stabbed to death in her home in the hours leading up to a planned date with Kutcher. Kutcher reported arriving at Ellerin’s home later than planned and seeing what he assumed were red wine stains on the carpet when he looked in the window after she failed to answer the door.

As reported by USA Today, The man responsible for Ellerin’s murder was Michael Thomas Gargiulo, dubbed “The Boy Next Door Killer” and “The Hollywood Ripper” after reports of his crimes reached the press. Gargiulo was found guilty of two murders and an attempted third after an intended victim, Michelle Murphey, managed to fight him off in 2008. He was sentenced to death in July of 2021, in part thanks to Kutcher’s 2019 testimony.

Carnell Bixler’s post seems to insinuate that that Kutcher reached out to Masterson to discuss something in connection with the night of Ellerin’s murder. It’s unclear what she might be implying that would make Kutcher “just as sick” as his former co-star or what secrets she holds “that would end” him. Given the amount of activity that the former television actress’s social media accounts have seen over the course of the proceedings, it’s possible that Bixler will clarify what this rather opaque post means in the future or that more will come to light as news of these insulations circulate.