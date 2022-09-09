Why is BTS’ Jungkook trending after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Weird times are upon us. Queen Elizabeth II is no more, and some are taking the news better than others. While the British population mourns the loss of their most important figure, the rest of the world seems to want to move on, and has taken to social media to express their opinions. That’s where Twitter comes in, as the most chaotic platform known to mankind.

After the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the BTS ARMY was quick to put their creativity to use on Twitter, bringing back one of their long-standing theories. In summary, BTS fans often find connections between Jungkook and Princess Diana, with some jokingly theorizing that the late Princess was reincarnated as the world-famous K-pop star. That’s a sentence we never expected to write, but alas, weird times.

The Jungkook/Diana theory, as it’s commonly known, originated when some fans realized that Lady Di passed away the day before Jungkook was born. Soon enough, the full BTS fandom jumped on the bandwagon, pointing out little details that seem to connect the two, like being the same height, or Jungkook being afraid of microwaves after Princess Diana almost set fire to Kensington Palace with a microwave. The coincidences just seem to keep on piling up.

finally found the original thread that popularized the Diana/Jungkook theory! pic.twitter.com/OCae1UcRIt — Princess Diana | Jungkook Truther (@jk_diana_truth) September 8, 2022

Why’d I just find out Jungkook and princess diana the same height too pic.twitter.com/thLvvc3Sh0 — Tay(SEXYNUKIM)⁷🃏 (@onplanetmercury) September 8, 2022

the signs were clear.

JUNGKOOK DIANA pic.twitter.com/dVWiRBhfho — NO MF LIFE DOESNT GOES ON WHEN U MISS JKs BDY LIVE (@lilonekook) September 8, 2022

While this theory is not new, Queen Elizabeth’s death rekindled its flame within the BTS fandom, with people pointing out that the late Queen passed away seven days after Jungkook’s birthday, which also marked 25 years after Princess Diana’s death. As some philosophers theorized, every 25 years, a reincarnated spirit is allowed a seven-day window to fulfill an old desire. To some, this might indicate that Lady Di’s spirit (reincarnated in Jungkook), had something to do with Queen Elizabeth’s passing. A lot of ARMY then took to Twitter to create memes about the situation, which led the topic to trend on the platform for the whole day.

well… i guess we know what he wished for then…. pic.twitter.com/5FnKS5F94r — amb ★ 「 -ㅅ-「 ㄱ -ㅅ-ㄱ (@cheeksmygi) September 8, 2022

take it away princess of walespic.twitter.com/rZCxUAKkqR https://t.co/RMNpSzvOth — ree⁷ professional jungkook lover (@jkyoongs) September 8, 2022

i am SICK of you all 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NSD2fF7Yxd — rapmon hyung and his little one (@babynamkoo) September 8, 2022

The BTS fandom is well known for its own brand of humor, and, of course, fans couldn’t let this opportunity slide by without lightening up the situation. However, it’s hard to say how many people genuinely believe that Princess Diana reincarnated as a K-pop singer; strange things happen all the time, so no judgment from us. While we may never know if the Jungkook/Diana theory has any truth to it, at least we can have a laugh with the memes it provides.