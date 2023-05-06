Why is Camilla being crowned?

Royal fans are in for a day of spectacular pageantry and solemn tradition with the long-awaited coronation of King Charles. Archbishop Justin Welby will anoint Charles with holy oil and hand him the royal regalia before placing the 350-year-old crown of St. Edward on his head. But did you know Charles’ wife will also receive her own special moment in the international spotlight?

Camilla Parker Bowles’ royal saga has been a bumpy one, and the British public does not hold her in as high a regard as the King. In an interview with Vogue, Camilla spoke about her negative press treatment, saying “it’s not easy… I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it.” Because of this, Camilla has often kept herself out of the public spotlight. But now that all eyes are firmly fixed on Charles, his wife will be front and center, and she will have to accompany him on more royal trips than ever before.

Charles and his royal advisors have therefore made a bold gamble. Until now, Camilla has used the diplomatically obscure title of Queen Consort. But this all changes today. After Charles’ lavish ceremony, Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and receive her own crown. It is likely from that point on she will simply be referred to as Queen Camilla.

This all appears to be against the late Queen Elizabeth’s wishes. At the Platinum Jubilee last year, the Queen said in a speech that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as Queen Consort. But invitations for the coronation posted in April also used the Queen Camilla title.

As King, Charles has the final say in matters of royal protocol, and the wave of royalism currently sweeping the U.K. means that he will be able to ignore any naysayers for the time being.