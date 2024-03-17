Why is Jon Bon Jovi ‘not in contact with’ former bandmate Richie Sambora? The reason that caused the split 11 years ago, explained

Then how did they shoot the upcoming docuseries 'Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' together?

Jon Bon Jovi, the frontman of the legendary rock band Bon Jovi, has recently revealed he has no contact with former bandmate Richie Sambora. Sambora left Bon Jovi quite suddenly in 2013, partially severing the bond between the two friends.

The band was formed in 1983, with Sambora acting as guitarist and co-songwriter since the band’s early days. In addition to Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi, the band’s initial lineup included keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Alec John Such, and lead guitarist Dave Sabo. Together, the group would rock the world and roll out dozens of hits that are still considered classics worldwide.

Unfortunately, life has a way of driving people apart, with John Such, Sabo, and Sambora leaving Bon Jovi at different moments. However, the way Sambora decided to go shocked fans and bandmates at the time. And evidently, as per the frontman’s recent comments during an interview for Ultimate Classic Rock, the rift was never resolved despite the fact that the duo did appear together in later years.

What caused the split between Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora?

Sambora left Bon Jovi only a few hours before the band had to go on stage for one of their performances during a worldwide tour. He claimed he chose to leave for “personal reasons,” but now Jon Bon Jovi has shed more light on the subject.

“There were emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad, and there were substance abuse issues that, you know … Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time. And then, again, “there’s a show that night. What are we gonna do?”

Phil X joined the band amidst the turmoil left by Sambora’s departure and is still part of the team. As for Sambora, leaving Bon Jovi allowed him to focus on his family, a decision he doesn’t seem to regret. Still, Jon Bon Jovi has not been in contact with his former bandmate since the split, even though both performed together at the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium in 2018 and have also shot scenes for a docuseries based on the band’s and the frontman’s history. As Jon Bon Jovi explains, “They interviewed Richie in London. I wasn’t there. I had nothing to do with it. No, I still haven’t seen the [finished] product.”

Just because the former bandmates don’t frequently talk to one another, Jon Bon Jovi underlines that “doesn’t mean that there’s not love forever, but it’s 11 years ago that he just didn’t show up anymore.” The reason for the distance is quite simple in the frontman’s words: “We’re not in contact because he’s not in the organization any longer.”

Jon Bon Jovi and Sambora will appear in the upcoming docuseries Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The four-part limited series will premiere on Hulu on April 26, 2024.