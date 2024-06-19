Kendall Toole attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)
Why is Kendall Toole leaving Peloton? Explained

Her departure is another blow to the struggling company.
One of the most popular instructors at fitness company Peloton is leaving the company amid ongoing financial troubles for the brand. Kendall Toole, known for energetic workouts to both pop punk and metal music, announced her decision on Instagram.

“I am choosing to close my chapter at Peloton,” she said in a heartfelt video. “I will see you in the next adventure.” She didn’t specify just what that next adventure would be, but there’s speculation she could be hunting down other opportunities in the fitness world, which could potentially include a TV show.

Toole endeared herself to Peloton users with her candid talk about mental health and her general “you can do it” attitude. Her departure comes at an interesting time for the company, which saw an insane surge in usage during the pandemic but slowed down more recently. This loss in usage and popularity has led to a cut of 15% in the Peloton workforce.

The company’s chief executive Barry McCarthy also recently announced his departure from Peloton. Things are so bad that the company hasn’t made a profit since the end of 2020, and to make matters worse it had to recall over two million bikes last year. This didn’t bode well for Peloton’s stock value.

Toole started at Peloton in 2019 and quickly became one of its most popular trainers. Per her bio at Peloton, she has a background in “professional cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, and boxing.”

After college, Kendall got her “dream job” at a startup for tech but didn’t feel like she enjoyed the culture. That’s when she started boxing, and soon realized “her true calling is empowering others to break down barriers through movement and sweat.”

