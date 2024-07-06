Why is Tobey Maguire getting the ‘Leonardo DiCaprio treatment’ after Fourth of July?

What do Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio have in common? Apparently, they like to catch young women in their webs.

If, for some reason, you’ve been out of the internet for a couple of years, you might have missed the moment when DiCaprio’s love life became a meme. The Oscar-winning actor’s penchant for dating women significantly younger than himself would already be enough to raise some eyebrows. However, people began to notice that the Wolf of Wall Street star ended every relationship before his partners approached the age of 25. Perpetuates the belief that the actor may believe women are things with expiration dates instead of being, well, people.

whats with old celebrity men and liking significantly younger women? — alan (@aslongasnever) July 5, 2024

Now, many are afraid that the beloved Maguire, DiCaprio’s longtime friend and fellow actor, might be following in his footsteps. Some candid photos emerged of the 49-year-old Spider-Man star with his arm around actress Lily Chee, 20, at a star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. The images, which showed the pair in matching all-white outfits at Michael Rubin’s exclusive White Party, immediately drew comparisons to DiCaprio’s dating history. But are Maguire and Chee even an item?

Is Tobey Maguire dating Lily Chee?

While there’s no official confirmation that Maguire and Chee are romantically involved, the mere possibility has already stirred up controversy. The 29-year age gap between the two has led many to draw parallels with DiCaprio’s dating patterns, prompting criticism and online jokes.

Jumping to conclusions based on a single photo can be premature. After all, Maguire and Chee could simply be friends or acquaintances who were photographed in a moment of casual interaction. However, given Hollywood’s history of older male stars dating much younger women, it’s not surprising that the public is quick to speculate and mock the actor.

tobey is best friend of leonardo ,so it’s all gOOd😭😂 — s1000rr (@coff_ee10) July 6, 2024

The reaction to this potential pairing highlights a broader conversation about age disparities in relationships. Critics argue that such relationships often involve power imbalances and question the ability of young women in their early 20s to be on equal footing with men who are decades their senior. On the flip side, defenders of these relationships argue that as long as both parties are consenting adults, their personal lives should be off-limits to public scrutiny.

Spiderman was released a year BEFORE she was born this is crazy — E🍉 (@ellaandersonn_) July 5, 2024

While consent is the key to any healthy relationship, it’s indeed disturbing to do the math and realize that Spider-Man, the movie that turned Maguire into a star, is older than Chee. So, while Maguire was having his career breakthrough, Chee was still a few months away from being conceived. If the couple is indeed romantically entangled, they are in for one really awkward realization if they haven’t already discussed it and brushed it aside.

