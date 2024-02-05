Why was adult film star Lisa Ann arrested at Matt Rife’s comedy show?

Matt Rife, for better or worse, has achieved a spotty, Internet-enabled comedy fame in recent years, and on Feb. 4, 2024, another famous person got arrested at a performance of Rife’s in New York.

Recommended Videos

It all went down at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, when the NYPD were called with complaints about an audience member being drunk and disorderly during Rife’s performance, according to TMZ. That person was Lisa Ann, a former adult film star, who cops said acted erratically once they arrived, and seemed like she might be suffering from a mental health crisis. She’d also been drinking, venue staff said.

Explaining what happened, Lisa Ann wrote later on X:

“So I was dragged out of@mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile, I missed the show I was so looking forward to.” via Lisa Ann/X

Lisa Ann had a choice between arrest or a 51/50 hold

This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf pic.twitter.com/mZLo9cBucf — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024 via Lisa Ann/X

Reportedly, NYPD offered Lisa Ann the choice between arrest or what’s called a “51/50 hold,” code for 72-hour involuntary mental health hospitalization, according to MedLine. She chose the former, and was escorted from Radio City Music Hall in cuffs. The cops, however, called an ambulance instead of a squad car, reportedly because none were available.

When that ambulance arrived, EMTs said they had worse problems to worry about, and refused to take Lisa Ann to the hospital. The cops then told the retired adult film actress she could leave of her own free will, no questions asked, or she’d be formally arrested. Lisa Ann chose to leave, and was not cited or charged with any crime.

A source from the venue, however, told the New York Post:

“[Lisa Ann] was not removed for the phone, she was removed because she was disruptive. She was being very disorderly. She started getting loud, the police were there, and she started kicking them.” via the New York Post

When @NYPDnews tells you / your purse is not yours, you have no rights, if you think different you get 51/50 in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/nGtybwZztH — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024 via Lisa Ann/X

In the video shared online, Lisa Ann called Matt Rife her friend. According to TMZ, Rife and Lisa Ann worked together on a radio show, but had never met in person. Reportedly, Lisa Ann was excited to meet him at the performance. At the time of this article, Matt Rife has yet to make any public statement on the matter.