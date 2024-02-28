Why was Hunter Schafer arrested in New York?

A group of demonstrators gathered outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York as President Joe Biden was set to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Feb. 26, 2024. Among them was 25-year-old actress and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who was taken into custody.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 protestors were arrested at the demonstration, a number confirmed by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the event organizer. The NYPD says only 30 demonstrators were arrested. Summons for trespass and disorderly conduct were issued, and everyone was released.

As pictures of Shafer spread on social media, wearing a “ceasefire now” t-shirt and in handcuffs, a Jewish Voice for Peace representative confirmed Shafer was there that day.

Hunter Shafer was at a pro-Palestinian protest

hunter schafer got arrested today in new york at a pro-palestine movement because she was advocating for peace. pic.twitter.com/ccy0bUtrve — hunter schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) February 28, 2024 via Hunter Shafer Gallery/X

The New York demonstration was intended as a pro-Palestinian rally, stemming from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war launched after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks inside Israel. Since then, President Biden’s policies and support for Israel in the conflict have drawn increasing scrutiny. A Jewish Voice for Peace said the purpose of the demonstration was to pressure “Biden to stop supporting the Israeli government’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

At the demonstration, those gathered held a banner reading: “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide” while chanting “Let Gaza Live.” Another banner read, “Never Again for Anyone.”

Hunter Shafer is known for political activism. Referring to her involvement, JVP’s communications director Sonya Meyerson-Knox said, “We commend Hunter Schafer’s commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”