Why was Raquel Welch so famous? Her iconic bikini is only one of many reasons

The passing of legendary actress Raquel Welch has shocked many people. Often seen as one of Hollywood’s most influential actresses, the star had a fascinating career and life.

While many will know Welch for the fur bikini she wore in One Million Years B.C., there is much more to the star than this, and she was famous for many different reasons. Here is a brief overview of the Hollywood legend’s fascinating career and life.

The fur bikini

Released in 1966, One Million Years B.C. was a British fantasy adventure film that starred Raquel Welch and John Richardson. Following a group of cavemen trying to survive the harsh prehistoric world, the film became legendary due to the fur bikini Welch wore in the movie and its promotional images. This image cemented Welch as one of the decade’s biggest sex symbols, and the poster quickly became a popular pin-up in bedrooms around America.

This image is one of the most iconic visuals in movie history and one that many other films tried to copy. Plus, the poster is frequently referenced in other media, with the poster being a plot point in The Shawshank Redemption where it is used to hide an escape tunnel. Today the bikini is famous enough to have its own Wikipedia page.

Sex symbol

After One Million Years B.C. Welch’s sex symbol status continued to rise, and Welch was often labeled the most attractive woman of her era, massively shaping body standards and fashion trends. This culminated in 1979 when she did a non-nude shoot for Playboy magazine, further increasing her fame.

The Seinfeld cameo

Many viewers will recognize Welch because of her cameo in the popular sitcom Seinfeld. She appeared in the 156th episode, titled “The Summer of George,” Welch plays herself, coming into conflict with the gang when Kramer accepts a Tony Award meant for her.

Her family and heritage

Welch’s father was Bolivian, making her one of the only Bolivian-American stars of her era. Welch’s cousin Lidia Gueiler Tejada became the first female president of Bolivia in 1979, meaning Welch’s family has an important place in history.

Myra Breckinridge

Like any actress, not all of Welch’s outings were hits, and Myra Breckinridge stands out from the pack due to it being one of the most notorious flops of its era.

Adapted from the novel written by Gore Vidal, this 1970 film sees Welch step into the role of Myra Breckinridge, a transgender woman who becomes a teacher at an acting school owned by her uncle and tries to turn the curriculum around.

The film got terrible reviews, with Time famously describing the movie by saying:

“It is an insult to intelligence, an affront to sensibility and an abomination to the eye.”

Gene Siskel’s review described the film by saying:

“Gratuitous nudity and oafish direction have replaced wit and mystery.”

And, in a 2012 interview with Out, Welch said of the film that the “only good thing about that was the clothes.”

It should be noted that while heavily dated and offensive today, the film was an early mainstream film about a transgender character, making it a landmark moment in cinematic history, even if it is one best-forgotten.

Her businesses

Welch wasn’t restricted to showbiz. She also had a massively successful business career. In 1984 she launched The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program, a collection of workout books and tapes that quickly became massively popular and are still used by many today. The actress also made her own line of wigs, jewelry, and skincare, the first of which remains a beloved wig brand to this day. She’s also worked with MAC Cosmetics as part of the firm’s Beauty Icon range of cosmetics.