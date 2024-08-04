Image Credit: Disney
Zac Efron on The Graham Norton Show
Image via BBC
Why was Zac Efron hospitalized?

The 'Baywatch' star has become accustomed to hospital visits over the years.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Published: Aug 4, 2024 08:29 am

Zac Efron is no stranger to spending time in the hospital.

As he explained to Men’s Health in 2022, he had surgery because the masseter muscles in his jaw grew too big after a near-fatal accident in which he hit his face on the corner of a granite fountain at his house, having slipped on the floor while running in socks. He also said he had torn his ACL, dislocated his shoulder, broken his wrist, and thrown out his back. Moreover, in 2019, he contracted a serious and potentially life-threatening illness — a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” — while filming his adventure series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea (as per CBS).

TMZ reports that he was hospitalized again on Aug. 3, 2024. So what happened on this occasion that resulted in the High School Musical and The Iron Claw star needing immediate medical care?

How did Zac Efron end up in the hospital this time?

Zac Efron in The Iron Claw
Image via A24

Zac Efron was taken to a hospital on the island of Ibiza, Spain, after an unspecified incident in a swimming pool on the night of Friday, Aug. 2.

The incident was described as “minor” by his representatives, and his hospital visit was described as “precautionary.” Still, he had to be pulled out of the pool by employees of the villa he was staying in after he came into distress of some sort, and they found him in there.

Although it certainly doesn’t sound “minor,” TMZ reports that Efron is doing fine and was released from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3.

The actor is currently vacationing in Europe, taking a much-needed break from the stresses of a Hollywood actor’s life. We hope he’s fully recovered from his pool ordeal and enjoys the rest of his trip. When he returns to work, one of his upcoming projects includes a reboot of the classic 1987 comedy movie Three Men and a Baby.

