Will Camilla be Queen when Charles is King? Camilla’s role and title, explained

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96 after serving as Queen since she was 25 years old. She reigned for a total of 70 years, and now after her passing Prince Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will now become King of the United Kingdom. Prince Charles has ascended to the throne and will undoubtedly have his coronation sometime in the future. His regnal name will be King Charles III.

With Prince Charles becoming King, it is worth wondering what the role of his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be, and if she indeed will be named Queen. So let’s unpack what her role and title will be.

Will Camilla Parker Bowles become Queen?

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

Since the wedding of Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles, Camilla has been known as the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Princess Consort. Earlier in 2022, on the Queen’s Accession Day, she released a statement detailing the hope that when she did indeed pass, Camilla would be known as Queen consort. The statement read “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service.”

The last Consort was the late Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, while the last Queen Consort was Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, and King George VI’s wife, Queen Elizabeth (known after the King’s death as The Queen Mother). So yes, as Camilla is married to the current King, she will become the current Queen Consort. Her previous title as Princess Consort was given to Camilla in respect to the late Princess Diana, with whom Prince Charles had two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

As Queen Consort, an individual has no official powers but is often in a position of power and influence as they stand beside and have the ear of the King. Camilla was also married prior to marrying Prince Charles as she had married Andrew Parker Bowles, and the pair also had two children. Currently, she holds the title of Her Majesty The Queen. King Charles III is currently 73 years old while the Queen Consort, Camilla, is 75.

To see the full role she plays in the reign of King Charles III, we will have to wait and see.