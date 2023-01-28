Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson make his WWE return at tonight’s Royal Rumble?

When it comes to the Royal Rumble, it’s quite clear that anything can happen. This electrifying pay-per-view brawl is one of the WWE’s most iconic events, and for better or worse, all the wrestling promotion’s heavy-hitters will be there tonight to throw down.

Past stars will occasionally return to the Royal Rumble in mind-blowing fashion, and one WWE legend in particular has fans excited for a potential homecoming. Can you guess who? We’ll give you a few hints — he’s an international movie star, writer, producer, and world-class entertainer.

He’s one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood. Yes, we’re talking about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about Johnson’s return, and to tell the truth — we’re all about it.

Can you smell what he’s cooking? We certainly can. Bringing The Rock back for the Royal Rumble would be legendary, but how likely is a return? Some seem to think it’s not happening, including WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Dismissing the rumors, Reigns explained on The Tonight Show how the realities behind a potential match could stop Johnson’s come back.

So will The Rock make his WWE return? Maybe. It’s no secret that the WWE has pulled surprises like this off in the past, but with everything else Dwayne Johnson has going on — does he have the time to add a fight into the mix? We’d certainly like to think so, but all anyone can do now is wait for tonight to see who actually shows up for the 2023 Royal Rumble.