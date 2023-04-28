Will Ferrell’s high school football photo creates buzz online after being shared by the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Comedian Will Ferrell, who smashed James Corden’s desk last night on the final ever episode of The Late Late Show, is the answer to today’s trivia question posted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which simply posted a photo and asked who the former football player was.

Of course, he wasn’t exactly an NFL-level talent — at least in terms of actual football — but he is quite the pro of comedy. He may not make the Football’s Hall of Fame in Canton but the Hall of Fame of Comedy, if ever there is one, would certainly induct this former footballer.

Ferrell not only played on his high school’s varsity team as the kicker, but he was a multi-sport student athlete.

University High School in Irvine, California, was blessed to have Ferrell on the soccer team, and also as the captain of the basketball team. Photos are tough to come by but he graduated from the school in 1986 and his Classmates page has some rarities of him.

The person in this photo went on to become famous, but not as much for being a football player as their career in another field.



The football player in this photo is _________? pic.twitter.com/A8bDn7FngX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 28, 2023

While many responded knowing the face in the photo, they were surprised by the revelation. Though one user claimed he wasn’t surprised at all.

However, most replies began to celebrate the comedian with videos from his films.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame created a monster with many fans joining in on the Will Ferrell celebration.

Frank the tank pic.twitter.com/1i899uOwRc — Arun Bhardwaj (@arunb2_7) April 28, 2023

It’s difficult not to enjoy the replies considering most posts from Twitter aren’t exactly good-natured. Leave it to Will Ferrell to bring people together.

It’s also a reminder of how many hilarious roles Ferrell is known for.

That’s the legendary Jackie Moon. He played Semi-Pro basketball for the Flint Tropics.



Also had a hit song called Love Me Sexy. pic.twitter.com/WahRpoMVBE — David Gordon (@Davidgordon2887) April 28, 2023



We didn’t think we would be writing an article about a post from the Pro Football Hall of Fame today but we salute you, Canton. And we salute you, football legend Will Ferrell.