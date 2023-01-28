Will Jennifer Lopez return for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ sequel?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Shotgun Wedding‘s ending.

Jennifer Lopez returning for a Shotgun Wedding sequel is certainly a valid question, but frankly, it’s not the one we should be asking ourselves. Amid lackluster critical reception and a mixed fan response — when it comes to this Prime Video rom-com, the first thing we’ve got to discuss is the prospect of a sequel to begin with.

This action-packed adventure follows lovebirds Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) as they try to save their families from pirates after a destination wedding gone wrong. With a premise like that, a sequel would be pretty easy to pull off.

It’s true that the film’s villain met their demise right before the credits started rolling, but we’re sure the filmmakers could find a way to dig up some new hilarious antagonist for Darcy and Tom to take on.

Although no official information has come out regarding Lopez’s involvement in a potential sequel, if Shotgun Wedding does well enough — why wouldn’t she come back? Regardless of how fans feel about a movie like this, those involved seemed to have some serious fun making the thing, and that’s more valuable (in some ways) than a good review on Rotten Tomatoes.

Only time will tell if Jenifer Lopez decides to return for a Shotgun Wedding sequel, or if there will be a sequel in the first place. If the money, opportunity, and environment is right — we’re sure Lopez will be back to take on a whole new group of faceless goons.