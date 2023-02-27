Will John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have matches at WWE’s Wrestlemania?

Can WWE Wrestlemania’s fans smell what The Rock is cooking? They can’t even see John Cena coming. How many more puns can be said about Wrestlemania coming up in April? As far as current reports are telling, John Cena will be fighting but the Rock won’t—although he’ll be a part of it somehow.

Parlaying an awesome WWE wrestling career into an acting gig isn’t easy or everyone would be doing it. Both John Cena and Dwayne Johnson have been able to do it spectacularly, although arguably The Rock has done it better than Cena, who currently has the most World Championship reigns in WWE history.

The Rock has a net worth of about $800 million after working up 95 acting credits in movies like Jumanji: The Next Level, The Fate of the Furious, Baywatch, Rampage, Skyscraper, and his latest venture in Black Adam. On the other hand, Cena is also a part of the Fast & Furious crew playing the younger brother of Dominic as well as starring in Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker. Not to drive the point home, but Cena’s net worth is $80 million just for comparison. If anyone was going to kick someone’s ass, it would be who?

The most World Championship reigns?

Image via YouTube/WWE

Not to blast Cena but wouldn’t having the most World Championship reigns mean that he won, lost, won, lost, won, lost, won, and then lost again? While other belt holders kept theirs for some time, The Prototype was in constant chase of the belt, always within his grasp, but hard to hold onto. His beef with The Rock began in 2012 and led to Wrestlemania XXVIII where he eventually lost again.

As the WWE world turns, TJ Wrestling reports that Cena now finds himself in 2023 slated to go up against Austin Theory. One will be wiping debris off his shoulder while the other will be covering his eyes during the match. Cena is 45 years old while Theory is 25, and that might say a lot about the fight between the two warriors—but imply even more about a legend about to be born. Who will win? Count on John Cena because he’s tired of losing and his persona as a big guy in movies is on the line. Theory will get his day. That’s the way the WWE works!

As of yet, it has been confirmed that The Rock will be there but not in a wrestling capacity. What does that mean? Ask Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

He may show up. But he turned down wrestling. https://t.co/ZOmwdwNMpE — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 31, 2023

Wrestlemania 39 goes down on April 1, but don’t think you’re going to get fooled that day. They’ll definitely be fighting and that’s what’s what.