Will Smith, The Rock, Justin Timberlake, and others cheer Jamie Foxx on as he embarks on road to recovery

It has been a long road for Jamie Foxx. Suffering from a mysterious illness since April 11 of this year — when he reportedly suffered complications from a medical procedure while filming the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action — Foxx has been out of the spotlight and seemingly in hiding for the past three months. During this time, fans have been left to speculate on his condition and prognosis.

Last night, Foxx took to Instagram to shed some light on his condition, and to thank people for their kind words, prayers, and concern.

Foxx seemingly admitted that the reports of him being “out of the hospital for weeks” and “playing pickle ball” were untrue, but stated by his daughter to allay fans’ fears and keep conspiracy theories at bay.

“They kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me.”

Many of his famous friends saw the post, and offered kind words and excitement to see his face and to know that he’s on the road to recovery. The Rock — who was interviewed by Foxx 5 years ago for Thrillist — commented, “I’m gonna bear hug the [expletive] outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️”

Day Shift co-star and Real Housewife Kandi Burruss offered a sweet, “I am sooooo glad to see you smile! Praying for your full recovery! ❤️”

His recent music collaborator and close friend Justin Timberlake also chimed in with a simple “Love you, Foxx!!! 🙌🏻”

And the gratitude and love keeps pouring in from adoring fans and loyal friends.

Oliver Stone’s 1999 football film Any Given Sunday co-star LL Cool J offered, “@iamjamiefoxx so glad to see you back my brother. 💪🏾✊🏾👑”

Clearly, shamelessly overcome with emotion while expressing gratitude and the fear of almost losing his life, Foxx states at one point in the video that “I know they talk about crying on video, and you can do a ‘take two,’ I’m not gonna do a take 2, it is what it is.”

Ali co-star —Will Smith — ribbing Foxx for getting emotional in the video, said “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!”

With regards to why he hasn’t been seen in all of these months, Foxx stated that “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running outta me.”

Celebrities are almost always presented in the best light, but Foxx seems to be saying that he was protecting his fans from pain. We certainly hope that he continues to recover, and that he will be back on our screens soon. His latest forays — God is a Bullet (available for rent on YouTube), Strays (releases on August 18), and They Cloned Tyrone (came out a week ago on Netflix and receiving acclaim) — will keep us entertained in the meantime.

