‘Will-Yum!’: Prince Harry must be weeping as Prince William leaves Royal lovers lusting over his new ‘GQ cover’ look

At this point, everything’s a competition between sibling rivals Princes William and Harry — from which one of them gets the biggest inheritance to who’s best friends with their favorite celebrity chef. It looks like the Prince of Wales has got his little brother beat in one specific way, though, as the internet is trampling over Harry (figuratively, thankfully) to go gaga over Wills’ new look.

Recommended Videos

Prince William’s latest public appearance saw him visit the Saatchi Gallery in London in order to view a new exhibition titled Homelessness: Reframed. This comes as he partners with charity Homewards UK to crack down on homelessness across the British Isles. Some may question how looking at some paintings helps those sleeping on the streets, but it’s clear that the royalists of X are enjoying the pictures they’re looking at as William’s revamped appearance at the event is garnering a lot of attention.

In contrast to his typical clean-shaven, buttoned-up look, the heir to the throne showed up at the Saatchi in a more casual open-necked suit with no tie and, most noticeably, a few days’ worth of stubble. And that was apparently enough to send William warriors swooning. Some praised him as looking like he was posing for a GQ cover photo shoot, while others attempted to dub him with a new nickname. Are we really in the era of “Prince Will-Yum?”

What are my eyes seeing?!😍

Prince William is back and has a new Daddy's beard look and 🔥🔥🔥

I love this era😮‍💨#PrinceofWales #WelcomeBack pic.twitter.com/t7DP6MyTmb — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) September 5, 2024

They are on their knees… but not because they’re about to be knighted.

I AM ON MY KNEES SIR 🧎‍♀️#PrinceWillYum pic.twitter.com/GLifiY0xJ9 — all about prince william (@willyumjpeg) September 5, 2024

Will William be the world’s first KILF?

Just how handsome is our King to be Prince William The Prince of Wales do you like the beard 🧔🏻‍♂️ #PrinceWilliam #PrinceofWales pic.twitter.com/C6m7UqHev8 — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) September 5, 2024

“This is why Princess Catherine always has a smile on her face,” remarked one sovereign simp.

William was already spotted earlier this summer with a slightly longer beard, but while that attempt was described as a “scraggly look,” this trimmed version appears to have won his future subjects over.

Prince William has the beard back, cut clean and neat. Didn’t like the scraggly look, but this…….clean cut….Will-Yum!!

Keep it!!!!!!👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Ra7SvoYWz — Catherine the Great (@sjm62475) September 5, 2024

Yes, it really seems like we’re at the stage where social media is thirsting after the next King of England. What’s next, is a fetching portrait of a young Henry VIII going to go viral? I can see the reactions now — “He could behead me and I’d thank him.” All we know is the Prince of Wales forgets to shave and now he’s designated a daddy. If you ask the randy royalists out there, William can conquer them anytime.

William may finally overtake his brother to become “the most attractive Royal”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

If William decides to keep his new look, it may mean that’ll finally topple his brother to be appointed the internet’s hottest Royal. In February this year, a deep dive into Google search activity found that Harry was the most attractive member of the family, with 107, 920 searches of his name followed by terms such as “hot” or “girlfriend.” William was in second place, although only with 31, 570 searches to his name. The duo’s cousin, Peter Phillips (son of Princess Anne), took third place, with 18,600 searches.

He’s got quite the way to go, then, but the successor to his father’s throne has a golden opportunity to rehabilitate his image and ensure he knocks Harry from the top spot to be crowned the most charming prince.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy