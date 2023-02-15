Worlds collide as horror master Alex Garland meets up with video game auteur Hideo Kojima

Two excellent worlds have collided with modern horror master Alex Garland meeting with Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima to swap gifts with each other.

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but there’s still plenty of love being expressed between two acclaimed writer-directors in Kojima and Garland. Masters of their respective mediums and just as divisive as each other with their recent releases, Garland stopped by Kojima’s to hand over some gifts.

Garland gave Kojima some merchandise from his extensive filmography, including a steelbook for his sci-fi flick Ex Machina, as well as the vinyl soundtrack to his divisive 2022 horror film Men. By the way, if you’re into disturbing images of men giving birth out of their anuses, you’ll probably thoroughly enjoy Men. Or if you just like watching Jessi Buckley looking freaked out by men giving birth out of their backsides.

Kojima’s last release was Death Stranding, which took the Kojima weirdness levels and dialed it up to eleven. Similarly to men, it does involve men, birth, and babies in tubes. Perhaps the two of them need to go into a group called “Men who enjoy men having slightly weird body horror and birth imagery”. An obscure but worthwhile club.

Garland’s next film fill forgo horror and back to sci-fi, seeing him take on a war epic fittingly titled Civil War set some point in the not too distant future. Civil War will also be produced again by A24, with Kirsten Dunst to star. No release date has been confirmed yet.