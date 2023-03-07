Writer claims she was buddies with Grimes in college — and Grimes responds

What if you were friends with the lead singer from Sugar Ray in high school? Wouldn’t you want everyone to know it? Actually, probably not, but what if it was pop singer (and Elon Musk’s ex) Grimes? Of course, you would need some sort of proof. Well, someone did just that, and now Grimes even answered her. What a time to be alive.

Jaya Rajamani, self described “Ex-journalist. Funny gal. Tired comrade,” has gone viral for sharing some college photos with the famous singer. The two attended McGill University in 2006, and “were legit good buddies that first semester.” Rajamani even adds, “I miss her.”

I fucking did it, I found visual proof that Grimes and I were friends in college lmao. Was going through some old photos found some snapshots from my old digital camera of Frosh week at McGill 2006. We were legit good buddies that first semester. I miss her pic.twitter.com/V0QFtTDOyB — jaya rajamani (@timeforjaya) March 2, 2023

The photo shows a photo of a very young and fresh-faced Grimes, given name Claire Elise Boucher, presumably somewhere on the McGill campus. OK, so this proves Rajamani’s story, sure, but does this mean they were really friends, or is OP just trying to look cool?

She sure did seem kind of desperate in some follow-up tweets, including “My grandma in mtl had Claire’s # for years in her flip phone, too. I once called it and it was dead,” and “Claireeeee if you see this dm me I want to catch up so bad.”

Someone asked Rajamani, “What was freshman year Grimes like?”

“Loopy and fun and very very nice, I was so excited to have made a friend lol,” she answered.

Rajamani tweeted all this on Mar. 2. Four days later, she got her response:

Lmao hi hon — jaya rajamani (@timeforjaya) March 6, 2023

Grimes wrote “I remember !” and Rajmani replied with a “Lmao hi hon.” A touching reunion right in front of our eyes!

No word yet on whether they got to catch up or not, but hopefully they did, or will.