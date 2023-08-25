WWE star Bray Wyatt dies at 36 years of age

The World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, is in mourning with the recent announcement of the untimely passing of Windham Rotunda, better known in the wrestling industry as Bray Wyatt.
Iconic wrestler and WWE executive Tripple H, or Paul Michael Levesque, shared the following statement with WWE fans this afternoon and asked for privacy at this time:
“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”
Bray Wyatt has been an icon in wrestling since he first stepped into the ring, and among his talent and passion for the sport, he’s being hailed as one of the most creative spirits ever to grace the WWE, or wrestling as a whole.
Tributes have been shared on social media since the news broke of his untimely death, with fans calling him everything from a creative genius to an icon.
Bray Wyatt was not only a professional wrestler but also a brother, a father, and a son. His loved ones are currently facing one of the most difficult periods in their lives. Triple H’s request for privacy should also extend to those he leaves behind. No cause of death has been revealed yet.
Videos of Bray are also being shared across various platforms of social media.
This fan calls Bray Wyatt’s death a “devastating reminder” that we aren’t promised a tomorrow, so we need to appreciate the life we have while we can.
While being a fan of Bray Wyatt was special, it’s evident that knowing him personally and being able to love and appreciate him was a unique treat all its own.
“Nobody was a better storyteller than Wyatt,” this Tweet reads, and it goes without saying that his legacy won’t soon be forgotten. Those who worked alongside him will carry his brilliance and power with them through their own careers.
We’re sending our thoughts to his friends and loved ones during this difficult time.