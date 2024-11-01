Yikes! Bradley Cooper ditched girlfriend Gigi Hadid for his ex on Halloween

Sorry, Gigi, but Bradley Cooper just proved that he will always prioritize his family over love on special occasions.

On Halloween night, instead of spending time with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, 29, the Hollywood actor chose to be with his ex, Irina Shayk, and their 7-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine.

The family of three reportedly went trick-or-treating in New York City’s West Village, with the 38-year-old Russian model dressed in full Lara Croft gear while Cooper, 49, put on a furry animal costume. Meanwhile, their daughter played the part of a cute little witch, complete with green face paint and a broomstick to look the part.

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunite for Halloween trick-or-treating with daughter Lea, 7, in NYC https://t.co/UZfIiKxbPW pic.twitter.com/00uQzAFVLP — Page Six (@PageSix) November 1, 2024

Based on the photos released by Page Six, Shayk was a total head-turner that night as she completely nailed the “Tomb Raider” look from head to toe. She wore a black tank top and matching shorts, a thigh holster, and black knee-high boots. She even styled her hair just like the iconic character by having an extra-long braided ponytail.

In some of the snaps, the trio was seen crossing the street with other trick-or-treaters. Bradley held one of Lea’s hands as Irina did the same with the other.

Bradley and Irina ensured that Lea could get as many treats as possible as they were seen immersing with the crowd in a busy neighborhood in a video published by the Daily Mail. And it seemed they weren’t the only celebrities in the area, because the outlet’s cameras also captured the likes of Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, Macauley Culkin and his partner Brenda Song, as well as actress Kirsten Dunst.

It’s not clear if Cooper and Shayk were able to connect with their fellow celebs as they appeared too focused on trick-or-treating. At some point, they took turns carrying their daughter’s mini-cauldron basket and broomstick.

While the A Star is Born actor had a blast with his family, his girlfriend has not dropped hints on how she celebrated Halloween this year. But two days ago, she shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing her reflection in her car’s rearview mirror. The model was sporting a Frankenstein-inspired makeup.

When Hadid opened the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in mid-October, her beau was also unable to be physically there to support her. Fortunately for Cooper, Gigi spared him from all the negative press as she outright addressed his absence during the pre-show, telling Entertainment Tonight: “He’s watching from home tonight. He is on dad duty, but so supportive.”

It is worth noting that Cooper had to watch over his daughter that night since Irina also had to walk the VS runway. The Hangover actor and the Russian beauty were together for four years before they called it quits for good in 2019. Despite ending their romantic relationship, the two have remained close as they prioritize co-parenting their daughter.

On the other hand, we can’t say for certain if Bradley and Gigi are having the best time as a couple. It’s still too early to tell since they only got romantically linked in October 2023. But if anything, we certainly cannot fault Cooper for being committed to fatherhood and spending time trick-or-treating with his daughter rather than doing anything else on Halloween night.

