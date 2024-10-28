‘You are going down, baby’: Keith Morrison takes aim at ‘Ketamine Queen’ complicit in stepson Matthew Perry’s death

The tragic circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry‘s death are finally headed toward some resolution. A year after the Friends star died from an overdose, his case is going to trial.

Per Variety, Perry’s family spoke to Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show, giving them the space to share their feelings about the events of the past year. The actor’s death was attributed to ketamine overdose and those involved will see their day in court in March 2025. Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison stated that she was “thrilled” those complicit in her son’s death would see repercussions for their actions. Perry’s stepfather, Dateline’s own Keith Morrison, elaborated on the feelings surrounding the trial.

“What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice. It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby.”

Morrison reached icon status as a reporter who covered some of the most grisly true crime stories for NBC. Beloved in the industry, he has had first-hand knowledge of criminal cases during his long career in television. Even more tragic, the family of the late actor was under the impression that he had been continuing his sobriety.

Ketamine is a treatment for pain management but they had no idea what was happening behind closed doors. Perry’s assistant is one of the perpetrators going to court for supplying him with the drug that killed him. Five people are going to trial, including a few doctors and Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen.” Ketamine is only supposed to be administered through direct supervision from a licensed physician. Perry died because of the drug and cardiac disease that was the result of his many years of drug use.

Matthew Perry’s life was cut too short

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Beloved to Hollywood and fans alike, Matthew Perry’s death was a terrible loss. The actor died at only 49 years old after years of struggling with addiction. His dependency on painkillers started after a jetski accident on the set of Fool’s Rush In. Since then, he had a substance abuse problem that affected him on and off the Friends set.

Perry recently came out with a memoir that describes with incredible candor what he was going through. Entitled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the book came out only a year before the actor’s death. Friends costar Lisa Kudrow contributed to the book in the form of a heartfelt forward about their relationship for the past three decades. Perry was also known for his humanitarian work which was continued after his death in the Matthew Perry Foundation.

As Morrison said, Perry’s loss may be the push that society needs to investigate the opioid crisis that remains so prevalent. The actor will always be remembered for his pop culture footprint as jokester Chandler Bing, but he also tried to use his experience to make the world a better place.

