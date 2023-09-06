‘You might not want to read it at mealtimes’: Stephen King makes it clear the worst way to enjoy his latest work is on a full stomach

Carve out some time when you won't be stricken by the pangs of hunger.

Some people have stronger constitutions than others, but Stephen King has nonetheless made a point of relaying the worst possible way to enjoy his latest work, Holly.

As one of the most recognizable, iconic, and successful authors there’s ever been – not to mention a beloved social media presence who boasts millions of followers that take his various recommendations as gospel – there’s a lot of folks out there conditioned to listen when the titan of terror speaks.

With that in mind, maybe it’s best for anyone who struggles to even read a scary story without wincing to heed King’s words and make sure they don’t devour Holly at the same time they’re devouring a hefty helping of food on their plate.

Thanks, Sadie! You might not want to read it at mealtimes. https://t.co/CIhO42BM9y — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2023

The maestro of the macabre’s latest work follows the title character going up against “a pair of unimaginably depraved and brilliantly disguised adversaries,” per the synopsis. One of the many returning characters in the King universe, Holly Gibney is back once again to unravel a gruesome case behind multiple disappearances in her hometown.

It doesn’t exactly sound particularly off-putting, but given that its creator is responsible for many of the most indelible and horrifying novels, novellas, and short stories ever written, it’s patently clear there’s going to be much more lurking beneath the surface.

Then again, you can disregard King’s suggestion at your leisure, but there won’t be anybody to blame but yourself when your stomach ends up turning should you decide that breakfast, lunch, or dinner marks the ideal moment to dive into his most recent writings.