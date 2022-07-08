Elon Musk is helping the population by — well — repopulating, and Nick Cannon is applauding him for his valiant efforts in perhaps the most unexpected but somehow anticipated Twitter interaction today.

Business Insider first shared the news that Musk is also the father of twins born in late 2021 to a woman named Shivon Zilis. The article also contained court documents that showed Musk and Zilis went to court to request that the children “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

Zilis works for Musk’s company, Neuralink, with an “expertise in artificial intelligence,” as reported by The Washington Post.

Musk took to Twitter after the news was made public and said that he’s just doing his best to “help the underpopulation crisis.” Several Twitter users responded to Musk, one of which was from another man often in the news regarding children — Nick Cannon himself.

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

Cannon, the father of 7 children currently — with two bundles of joy on the way, was quick to respond with a nod of support to Musk for all that hard work! Speaking to E! News, Cannon said that he wouldn’t have “designed” it all to happen this way but that he sees his children as a blessing. If we can all agree on something, it’s that Cannon is a doting and adoring father.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children. I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

Musk, with a similar way of thinking, elaborated on the underpopulation crisis by responding to a Tweet posted by Pranay Pathole.

Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Musk also had responses from others who share similar ideas on sizeable families.

We did our best to help out as well. We have four beautiful children. Family is life!! — Mayra Flores For Congress (@MayraFlores2022) July 7, 2022

Some responses hoped that Musk had different ideas regarding the underpopulation issue and how to address it — this Tweet uses a meme quite perfectly.

You're certainly helping the meme underpopulation issue. pic.twitter.com/ntu83awtos — Cakelin Fable ♿️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@thecakelin) July 7, 2022

In closing, Musk shared a nod of support of his own — stating, “I hope you have big families, and congrats to those who already do!”