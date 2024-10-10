‘Better let him black out on New Year’s Eve for this’: You have to see this footage of Anderson Cooper battling Hurricane Milton on live TV

A considerable portion of Florida is recovering from the dominant effects of Hurricane Milton, with Anderson Cooper specifically feeling the wrath of the destructive storm up close and personal.

During a live CNN broadcast, the otherwise cheery journalist found himself directly in the middle of Milton’s vicious path as flying debris smacked him in the face and treacherous currents surrounded him in the background. In the broadcast, you could see Cooper getting shuffled around by wild winds as he desperately clung to his microphone, jacket, and hat amid the chaos.

Despite the fierce winds and seemingly endless rain undoubtedly affecting his ability to perform his job to the degree with which he normally operates, Cooper remained professional and reminded us why he’s one of the best to do it. And, according to less-than-concerned netizens on X, Cooper was apparently “in his element.”

CNN has been chasing Trump for so long there's a whole generation of people who don't know this is Anderson Cooper in his element.



Just wait til tomorrow when he whips out that black, short sleeve t shirt pic.twitter.com/CNlC7s8a6i — Kejan Haynes (@KejanHaynes) October 10, 2024

On the other side of the coin, however, onlookers on X were understandably worried about the safety and well-being of the long-time broadcaster, with an array of users insisting CNN would rather place him in the path of a hurricane than allow him to let loose and have a few too many gin and tonics while hosting his annual New Year’s Eve event.

Of course, these same commenters used the moment to add a touch of comedy to the situation, with some proclaiming that CNN “better let him blackout on New Year’s Eve for this,” seeing as he quite literally just placed himself in the eye of the storm just to reiterate to eagle-eyed viewers at home how vicious this hurricane truly was.

CNN had better let Anderson Cooper black out on New Year’s Eve for this. pic.twitter.com/MvAxR8Ekiv — Alexis (@TheNotoriousLEX) October 10, 2024

Cooper, for those who haven’t tuned into his New Year’s Eve broadcasts on CNN, has a hilarious history of shooting back shots to ring in the New Year, usually alongside fellow friend and talk show host Andy Cohen. This past New Year’s Eve saw him battle a fit of giggles in a viral video wherein he and Cohen discussed cat bars with singer-songwriter John Mayer. In 2023, drinking on-air was suspended under the leadership of CNN’s then-CEO, Chris Licht, however, the company’s new CEO Mark Thompson reinstated the tradition shortly thereafter. Some might say just in time for Cooper to let loose after putting up with Hurricane Milton’s wild antics.

For those clinging to comedic relief during this difficult time, Cooper battling this vicious weather was the perfect chance to compare the moment to a handful of memes. Gotta love the internet, am I right?

why they got anderson cooper like this on cnn pic.twitter.com/Pc32QrW0Xb — jasmine ♡ (@jazzyliyana) October 10, 2024

Others took a more emotional route, noting that CNN “should be ashamed” for dangerously placing Cooper on the ground during Hurricane Milton while he has two young children at home. Then again, what’s cooler than being able to say your dad was directly in the middle of a widely discussed hurricane and lived to tell the tale?

Now, to say this is Cooper’s first rodeo with putting up with less-than-idea working conditions would be a huge understatement. The beloved anchor once had to sit and watch Donald Trump deliver a mundane speech at CNN Town Hall, so parking a spot in the eye of a hurricane seems like a walk in the park compared to listening to Trump spew complete and utter nonsense. That sounds like an undeniable natural disaster all on its own.

Whichever way you choose to analyze the situation, there’s simply no denying the guts Cooper continues to embody whenever he finds himself on the ground for situations as monumental as this. One thing is certain: Cooper has looked several disasters directly in the face and has never been too afraid to deliver the cold, hard facts to viewers tuning in at home. For that, we have to tip our hats to him, and we should all keep our comments to ourselves when he decides to sneak a few shots of vodka during a commercial break for the New Year’s special later this year.

