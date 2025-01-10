You’ll never guess what happened to Kim Kardashian’s go-to photo booth after it appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ Season 9

Do you remember when Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner went viral for their black-and-white photos from Kendall’s 20th birthday party in 2015? The snaps exuded old Hollywood glam, and all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters looked so stunning and flawless that there was a bit of a commotion on social media about who styled them for the occasion.

Recommended Videos

Turns out it was more than just having the right glam team. The viral photos were a product of a photo booth startup that has since become a staple among gatherings and celebrations of Hollywood’s elite and beyond.

Mirmir — pronounced like “mirror mirror” — was the company that the Kardashians hired for Kendall’s party and other family events that needed photo booths, according to Cosmopolitan.

Unlike the traditional photo booths that produce cringe snaps at gatherings, Mirmir transformed the classic party staple into a luxury must-have for A-list events. From Hollywood’s elite to high-profile corporate galas, this high-tech photo booth brand took the event photography game to new heights with its proprietary software and hardware setup. But did you know Mirmir’s rise to stardom almost didn’t happen? The formerly small company had to appear on Shark Tank and ask for an investment before becoming a favorite among stars like the Kardashians, Taylor Swift, and more.

From Shark Tank to Star-Studded Events

Mirmir was founded by business partners Ryan Glenn and Sean Spencer in 2013. Glenn was a former fashion photographer, so he knew quite well what their target market wanted. After hiring a team of developers to make their proprietary software, they launched the company intending to revolutionize the unflattering world of photo booths.

Unlike the outdated machines we reluctantly step into at weddings and other events, Mirmir offered a sleek, high-tech experience. Its photography software retouched photos instantly, while its booth’s strobe lighting gave every shot a red-carpet glow. As such, Mirmir was perfect for the selfie-obsessed social media generation.

However, Glenn and Spencer seemingly struggled to grow the business despite their innovative product. And so they entered Shark Tank in Season 9, hoping to lure the Sharks with their offer of $350,000 in exchange for 10% of their company. At the time, Mirmir operated just nine machines, each costing a whopping $22,000 to produce. They’d already racked up $4 million in revenue over three years but needed help to expand the business outside of New York and Los Angeles. But Mark Cuban and Daymond John weren’t sold on Mirmir’s longevity in the ever-changing tech world, while Lori Greiner doubted the direction the partners were headed for. Kevin O’Leary offered what they asked but wanted a hefty interest rate (18%) in return.

Fortunately, Robert Herjavec recognized Mirmir from his own wedding to Kym Johnson in 2016. As someone who had experience using their booth, he gladly swooped in with a $700,000 offer for 20% equity. In the end, Glenn and Spencer left the tank with Herjavec’s deal, according to Shark Tank Recap.

But in true reality TV fashion, the plot thickened after Mirmir’s appearance on Shark Tank. The deal fell apart after filming the episode, leaving Mirmir without Herjavec’s investment. According to Forbes, this happens to 43% of Shark Tank deals, so it’s not that surprising. What’s surprising, however, was how Mirmir quickly became a big deal after the free publicity from ABC’s hit show. Even without a Shark, the brand became the go-to photo booth for Hollywood’s hottest events, with celebrities like the Kardashians, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, and even Beyoncé flocking to it for its flawless results. After all, who wouldn’t want their party snaps to look like Vogue covers?

May 15, 2018 🗓



~ Yo ryaneggold why do I feel like the #MirMir booth just projected Sharpe & Goodwin's entire story arc…? #nbc#nbcnewamsterdam ~



🏷 IG freemaofficial pic.twitter.com/FLXbyItCEF — Freema’s Archive 📂 (@FreemaArchive) January 11, 2022

Since appearing on Shark Tank, the brand quickly expanded beyond Los Angeles and New York, adding operations in Austin, Dallas, San Francisco, and even international cities like London, Bangkok, and Tokyo. Major clients such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon flocked in, with some even buying Mirmir’s photography machines for their offices. Mirmir has also become a fixture at big events like Coachella, the Oscars, and the Emmys.

Thanks to its celebrity clientele, Mirmir thrived in the industry without having to aggressively advertise its name and services. Word-of-mouth from Hollywood stars did all the heavy lifting. In 2023, Mirmir was estimated to have earned an annual revenue of $24 million. So yes, even without a Shark Tank deal, Mirmir survived and conquered the photo booth scene. And with Hollywood’s obsession with looking perfect, Mirmir will likely be lighting up red carpets for years to come.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy