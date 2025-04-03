Young Thug’s probation at risk following social media post

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, could have his probation taken away after he shared a social media post. Prosecutors say this post broke the rules of his plea agreement. It’s a tricky situation, but it doesn’t look good for the rapper.

The issue started when he reposted a picture of Marissa Viverito, an Atlanta Police Department investigator working on his RICO case, according to Variety. The post, which was seen more than two million times, had a caption calling Viverito “the biggest liar in the DA’s office.” Prosecutors claim this post put Viverito in danger and interfered with the legal case.

Young Thug’s legal problems began in May 2022 when he and more than two dozen other people were charged under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. The charges claimed he helped start a violent street gang that was involved in murders, shootings, and carjackings over ten years. The indictment also said the gang used music and social media to promote its crimes. After nearly a year of picking a jury, the trial started in November 2023.

In October 2024, Young Thug and three others pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 40 years, but only the first five years had to be served in jail (which he had already done). The rest of the sentence included 15 years of probation and a final 20 years that would be dropped if he followed probation rules. It is hard to deny that Young Thug’s post on his social media put Viverito in danger.

The social media post made things much worse. After the post went up, Viverito’s home address and her parents’ address were leaked online. People started leaving threatening comments about Viverito and her family, including one that talked about killing District Attorney Fani Willis. Because of this, prosecutors asked the court to revoke Young Thug’s probation. They say his actions show he doesn’t respect the law, the safety of witnesses, or the court system.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The situation is even more serious because Viverito was supposed to be kept off-camera during her testimony in a “multi-defendant gang murder” case. The court documents also point out that Young Thug is still connected to people who have been involved in threatening witnesses, making violent threats, and interfering with justice.

Young Thug responded to the accusations on social media, saying he had nothing to do with the threats and believes in “peace and love.” His lawyer, Brian Steel, called the motion to revoke probation “baseless” and said that while threats and intimidation are wrong, Young Thug didn’t do anything illegal. They plan to ask the court to throw out the request, but it could have been avoided if Young Thug didn’t put the woman on social media.

If the judge agrees to revoke probation, Young Thug would have to serve the remaining 20 years of his sentence right away. The case is still waiting for a hearing, and no date has been set yet.

