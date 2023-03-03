Your Kim Kardashian bingo card now includes flying out of Vegas with a trash bag stuffed with $250k from a disgraced billionaire

Celebrities! They’re just like us. Well, in that they use trash bags to transport stuff in a hurry. However, they’re not like us in that inside the trash bag is $250,000 in cash. That’s right, famous person Kim Kardashian once did that very thing after a wild Vegas trip.

In newly-surfaced FBI documents reported by Bloomberg Businessweek, it turns out that Kardashian was friends with disgraced billionaire Jho Low back in 2009. Low is wanted by authorities for a money-laundering operation said to operate in the multi billions.

He’s accused of stealing $4.5 billion from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Kardashian was apparently gambling with Low and he gifted her the money, which he won gambling. Kardashian told authorities she was hanging out with Low and two producers from the movie Wolf of Wall Street – Riza Aziz and Joey McFarland.

They reportedly played baccarat all through the night, and at 5 a.m. Kardashian wanted to leave, but then a friend told her that Low might give out some chips at the end of the night, something he was rumored to do. She stayed, and that was one bet that paid off, because she helped him play and when he won, he gave her his $350,000 winnings.

The casino then handed her “a trash bag full of one hundred dollar bills.” In what’s probably the most casual move of all time, she “put the trash bag full of cash in her carry-on bag and boarded a Southwest Airlines flight back to Los Angeles.”

Kim K. actually returned later on a separate trip to Vegas, also with Low, to collect the remaining $100,000, she told the FBI. But wait, there’s more! Low then gave Kardashian yet another $100,000 to pay for fireworks at her wedding to Kris Humphries, and an additional $305,000 in cash, which she used to buy a Ferrari. She then sold that to buy a Lamborghini, apparently. Being rich sounds nice.

This was by no means the end of the reported fortuitous relationship with Low. In 2014, Low offered her an original painting by legendary ’80s painter Jean-Michel Basquiat. Kardashian was married to Kanye West at the time, who advised her to say she was interested in a painting by Claude Monet, instead.

The FBI said that the couple made the wild request just to “mess with Low because both Kardashian and West found Low to be very fickle when giving gifts and never expected to actually receive a painting.”

The FBI also spoke to Leonardo DiCaprio about his relationship with Low; Leo reportedly claimed that since he delegated all of his business dealings with Low to his associates, he had no idea where the billionaire’s money came from.