‘You’re making us Christians look bad’: NFL kicker Harrison Butker is back with more drag queen complaints in an Olympic-themed return to form

Harrison Butker, NFL kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs and devoted Christian, is once again in the news for his bad opinions. This time, he should receive a gold medal for wrong assumptions.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker went viral a few months ago when he gave a commencement speech at a Benedictine College graduation ceremony. The athlete gave backhanded compliments to female graduates because he said that, despite all that, the women’s greatest achievement is to become a wife and a mother, among other outdated views. Butker identifies as a Christian and often involves God in spewing his controversial views.

Of course, during his speech, he also blasted the LGBTQ+ community for their “deadly sins” and returned to share his opinions about the drag queens moment at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Harrison Butker hit back at the controversial ‘Last Supper’ moment

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.”



Galatians 6:7-8 pic.twitter.com/bhCHoO1HXk — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) July 26, 2024

During the opening ceremony for the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, one spoof included a scene resembling Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Summer painting using drag queens. Catholics around the world (or just some delusional ones, at least) felt incredibly “offended” and “persecuted,” claiming the Olympic Games were “mocking God.” Harrison Butker, obviously, made an Olympic jump to conclusions, as well, saying that “this is crazy” in an Instagram Story. He later added a Bible quote from Galatians 6:7, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked.”

He later hopped online to add a video and expand the quote. “Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.”

A spokesperson previously apologized for the moment, noting, “Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance,” the Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said. “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are really sorry.”

Fans reacted to Harrison Butker’s words

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

The Olympic Games moment wasn’t a nod to The Last Supper. Instead, the moment was supposed to be an homage to the Greek god Dionysus, as the Olympic Games are tied, you know, to the Greeks, and was based on the Feast of Dionysus, a French painting, since the Games take place in France. The opening ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, insisted that the scene was not a reference to the Last Supper, and the official Olympics account on X said on Friday that the “interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

While many agreed and praised Harrison Butker for openly speaking about the misinterpreted moment, several fans tried to bring him back to Earth and see reason.

“Dude, it’s the celebration of Dionysus not the last supper,” wrote one fan before adding, “You’re making us Christian’s look bad.” Another replied to the same comment, “Nowhere in the bible does it describe the scene that everyone believes is the last supper, you think Davinci was at the last supper. C’mon people.” Another continued, “Make no mistake the @Chiefs have a distraction with Harrison Butker. This tweet is based on his ignorance of history not anybody actually mocking Christians. Kickers cannot afford to be distractions. Especially when its based on their own ignorance.”

Dude, it’s the celebration of Dionysus not the last supper. You’re making us Christian’s look bad — Michael Pratt (@mikepratt) July 27, 2024

Make no mistake the @Chiefs have a distraction with Harrison Butker. This tweet is based on his ignorance of history not anybody actually mocking Christians. Kickers cannot afford to be distractions. Especially when its based on their own ignorance https://t.co/ZF0gx7GRyI pic.twitter.com/m6mbQz0mS8 — HelpinPoorFolks (@KCMONO1) July 28, 2024

@buttkicker7 hey buddy. Before you act all victimized you should probably figure out if they were mocking the last supper or not (they weren’t by the way they were showing a feast of Dionysus). You snowflakes always want to make everything about you. Sad. https://t.co/fNBVH2wou9 — TalMorgan1991 (@TalMorgan1991) July 28, 2024

Following his latest uproar, Harrison Butker proves he is the perfect contender for the Wrongfully Using Christianity to Share Uninformed Opinions.

