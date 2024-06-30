‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’: Winona Ryder recalls one hateful Hollywood A-lister’s heinous remarks

Anti-Semitism is still a huge problem worldwide, and sadly, that problem extends to Hollywood. Winona Ryder is one of many high-profile Jewish actors who have spoken out about the unfortunate issue, saying movie executives and even fellow performers have said some inappropriate things to her regarding her religious heritage.

Recommended Videos

The star of cinematic wonders (like Beetlejuice, its upcoming sequel, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, etc) chatted with the British newspaper The Times in 2020, telling the publication about one particularly disturbing exchange with an A-list Hollywood star.

Ryder said the star in question asked her gay friend, “Oh, wait, am I gonna get AIDS?” before the already-unsavory conversation moved on to Jews, and he asked Ryder, “You’re not an oven dodger, are you?”

But which prominent actor dared to say something so vile?

Who said such a horrible thing to Winona Ryder?

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

It’ll surprise absolutely nobody to learn that the actor who asked Winona Ryder if she was an “oven dodger” — a disgusting reference to the cremation of Jews during the Holocaust — was Mel Gibson.

Gibson has a history of controversy, including racism, homophobia, alcohol abuse, driving under the influence, and domestic abuse, and his attitude toward Jews has been questionable, to say the least.

The Anti-Defamation League called his depiction of Jews in The Passion of the Christ “blood-thirsty,” and, per The Los Angeles Times’ transcript of his arrest for driving under the influence, he shouted “F***ing Jews” and claimed, “The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world” before asking the arresting officer, “Are you a Jew?”

A representative for Gibson told TODAY that Ryder’s claims about Gibson are “100 untrue,” but Ryder also told The Times that he had attempted to apologize for his words later.

Given Gibson’s habitual lousy behavior, we’re inclined to believe Ryder. Gibson was blacklisted from Hollywood for a while but appears to be back in demand. Let’s hope he’s learned his lesson.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy