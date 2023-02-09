YouTuber Blaire White officially has Alex Jones-esque defamation suit filed against her

Two months after trans writer and academic Eli Erlick made her intention to sue Blaire White known, she has taken to Twitter to confirm that her defamation suit has been filed in Federal court.

The grounds for Erlick’s suit are based on White allegedly demonizing and defaming members of the trans community (including Erlick herself), and openly admitting to doing so.

Our suit against @MsBlaireWhite was filed in federal court today! Blaire has defamed, demonized, and threatened too many trans people to count. After instigating so much reckless harm, I'm only surprised we're the first to sue her. Help support the case at https://t.co/jcD3abU5zf pic.twitter.com/V0IlAAHyn5 — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 8, 2023

Erlick’s suit (being handled by law firm Cohen & Green) comes as her GoFundMe campaign to make Blaire White ‘the next Alex Jones’ sits at just over $19,000 at the time of writing, nearly one-third of Erlick’s $60,000 funding target.

This is the first suit of this nature against White, who Erlick claims has defamed not only her, but Janae Marie Kroc, Riley J Denni, and other public-facing trans personalities. Revealing a screenshot of the court filings, Erlick expressed surprise at the fact that no one else had taken White to court up until this point.

The complaint details an exchange between the pair in August last year, during which White asked Erlick ahead of the release of White’s video accusing Erlick of sexual abuse and the provision of drugs to children. The documents state that Erlick provided White with facts pointing to the contrary and that the pair exchanged several messages before White went ahead and posted the video.

Erlick comparing Blaire White to Alex Jones probably doesn’t come as a coincidence, considering that the two controversial YouTube personalities discussed transgenderism on White’s podcast eight months ago.