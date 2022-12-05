You’ve been warned: Playing this record-breaking 2019 song in front of Jenna Ortega will get you kicked out of her home

When people think of Jenna Ortega and music in one, the Wednesday actress will likely be accompanied by Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” or even The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck”. There is one song, though, that the actress will not tolerate in her home, let alone be associated with.

Speaking to Netflix whilst doing press for the series, the actress was asked what song is on her ‘do-not-playlist.’ The actress confessed she isn’t big on pop before singling out one that she cannot stand, and she didn’t mince words.

“I’m not big on pop, and I feel like for a couple of years there was a song out called ‘Dance Monkey.’ If anyone ever played that in my house they’re getting kicked out immediately.”

The 2019 Tones And I track will get you an immediate eviction from the presence of Ortega, and it would seem that quite a few agree with the actress. Twitter is now all over the fact that they too can’t stand this song, because if there is anything that can bring people together, it’s hating on the same thing.

jenna ortega hates the song dance monkey, i knew i could trust her pic.twitter.com/wmSmORCnIN — mia goth’s manager (@CINEGOTHS) December 3, 2022

Apparently, this “take” on the song is why we should in fact love the actress.

The dance monkey take is why everyone loves jenna ortega or SHOULD love jenna ortega. https://t.co/6GeKOmcYvE — hellaprice (@hellaprice_) December 1, 2022

For both Ortega and this fan, “Dance Monkey” is enough to warrant this response.

Jenna Ortega when dance monkey plays… because same pic.twitter.com/uL1F8HqEXm — sociallyinept (@miraculous2004) December 4, 2022

I don’t know, gang, ear bleeding is something you should probably get that checked out.

Jenna Ortega was so right about dance monkey bc my ear actually bleeds when I hear that song — Mrs Fanstastic (@Eisforelsa) December 4, 2022

If hatred over a song is the thin thread that connects this fan to the actress then they will take it.

jenna ortega hating dance monkey (and therefore tones and i)??? yes queen! she's just like me fr — alfie💫 (@catraslilpaws) December 2, 2022

Yep, she’s definitely JUST like you based on this one, tenuous connection.

Jenna Ortega said in an interview that she hates the song ‘Dance Monkey’, and if you played it at her house you’d get kicked out.

Jenna Ortega and I have so much in common!! — Tyop King LarsHeat 🥦🏳️‍🌈 (@LarsHeat) December 2, 2022

There are still some that are willing to defend the song.

What? Dance Monkey? I love that song @jennaortega



It's catchy, come on, let's dance to it 🕺 https://t.co/J7Dlp6fbTW — ᗩᒪEᒍᗩᑎᗪᖇO (@baw3r) December 1, 2022

Jenna Ortega might hate it, but it’s hard to say the world en masse did. The song has broken many records, is the third most-streamed song on Spotify ever and is the most Shazammed song in history. Maybe they’re all the result of hate listens? Who knows?

Tones And I is yet to respond to the buzziest celeb of the moment giving her an ultimate dig, but if she comes out slamming Wednesday, we know why.