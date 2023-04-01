Zendaya deciding to look flawless in a blue saree just rendered the internet speechless
When Zendaya sported a stunning blue saree at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday night, she turned heads, to say the least. Though Zendaya arrived with Tom Holland, all eyes were on the actress’ collaboration with Indian designer Rahul Mishra.
Is she dating Tom Holland? Are they serious? That’s the last thing on anyone’s mind at this point. Look at her in this midnight blue arrangement brought to life with a starry design of sequins.
By the way, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra both looked glorious in their designs as well, but try telling a Zendaya fan that.
Sometimes, beauty can be completely transfixing by standing out, even when set against other beautiful people. Here she is with Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and low and behold, Law Roach, her long-time designer who just recently retired.
Comparing yourself to Zendaya is a fast track to disappointment.
This fan is demanding that Zendaya be cast in a Bollywood movie—like, yesterday.
Tom Holland was happy to be leave NMACC with Zendaya, but fans were in tears over the night’s unavoidable end.
Designers like Rahul Mishra and the retired Law Roach will always do their part to make their clients look as good as possible. But it’s beautiful people like Zendaya make those designs so memorable.