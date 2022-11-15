Zoë Kravitz says Taylor Swift was her ‘pod’ during filming for ‘The Batman’

Production on The Batman was largely done throughout the early days of the pandemic and in a foreign town for Catwoman actress Zoë Kravitz. Thankfully, there was an old friend self-isolating in London to help her feel right at home. That was Taylor Swift.

“She was my pod,” Kravitz told GQ for the magazine’s Superhero of the Year spread. While Kravitz was filming The Batman in London, Swift was living with her British boyfriend of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn. Filming for The Batman began in the English capital in January of 2020, but was halted in March, only to resume in September of the same year.

The singer-songwriter served as a companion for the actress in a town where she was largely alone, and during a time where socializing was kept to a bare minimum. “[Taylor] was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday,” Kravitz explained.

The two have been friends for a long time, with Kravitz being a part of Swift’s infamous “girl squad” during her 1989 days. Back in December of 2020, the two were still together in London. When NYT Magazine included Kravitz in their Great Performers issue, it was Taylor Swift who was in charge of photographing the actress, while being guided by photographer Christopher Anderson over Zoom.

“Zoë’s sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is,” Swift told GQ over email.

Kravitz was also a featured songwriter in Swift’s latest album Midnights, in songs “Karma” and “Lavender Haze.”