Dark Horse to publish final ‘Berserk’ volume later this year
Fans will be able to get their hands on the final Berserk release by Kentaro Miura, Berserk Volume 41 when it launches at the end of the year.
The work which is the final volume to be written by legendary mangaka Kentaro Miura will launch on paperback this November with a double-sided poster insert included and will cost $14.99. The volume will release in two waves, with comic stores getting the release on Nov. 9. Bookstores will receive stock afterwards on Nov. 22.
Dark Horse Comics shared a statement to Crunchyroll praising Miura for his incredible work on the series over the last few decades.
“It is with great pride that Dark Horse will release Miura-sensei’s last installment of his masterpiece, Berserk. His creativity and incredible storytelling are unmatched. And to be able to release his final work to his fans is an honor that cannot be understated.”
Fans were treated to the synopsis for the upcoming volume last December. Along with full print ads that appeared worldwide in outlets including The New York Times, the synopsis was as follows.
Though released from the prison of her mind, Casca cannot escape reminders of the terrors she has experienced. And nothing triggers these harrowing memories more than Guts the Black Swordsman, who faced those same horrors in his relentless quest to see Casca healed. But could the reappearance of a strange, mute boy be the key to bringing peace to Casca’s troubled soul?