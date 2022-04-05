Fans will be able to get their hands on the final Berserk release by Kentaro Miura, Berserk Volume 41 when it launches at the end of the year.

The work which is the final volume to be written by legendary mangaka Kentaro Miura will launch on paperback this November with a double-sided poster insert included and will cost $14.99. The volume will release in two waves, with comic stores getting the release on Nov. 9. Bookstores will receive stock afterwards on Nov. 22.

Dark Horse Comics shared a statement to Crunchyroll praising Miura for his incredible work on the series over the last few decades.

“It is with great pride that Dark Horse will release Miura-sensei’s last installment of his masterpiece, Berserk. His creativity and incredible storytelling are unmatched. And to be able to release his final work to his fans is an honor that cannot be understated.”

Berserk Volume 41 news and updates! The final volume by Miura-sensei is now set to arrive this November, and is available to pre-order now from comic shops and bookstores. Get your first look on @Crunchyroll: https://t.co/rS9nYHEvDd pic.twitter.com/phKEVOJb2K — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) April 4, 2022

Fans were treated to the synopsis for the upcoming volume last December. Along with full print ads that appeared worldwide in outlets including The New York Times, the synopsis was as follows.