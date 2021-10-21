DC Comics Just Revealed These Characters Are Trans

At this point, it’s impossible to deny that DC Comics is putting in a lot of work to make their comics more inclusive towards LGBTQ+ people. With Superman officially coming out as Bisexual recently, more fans than ever before can see a part of themselves in one of the greatest heroes the world has ever seen.

Now, DC has gone even further while adding to an exciting part of the lore surrounding Wonder Woman and the Amazons of which she is a part. In Nubia & the Amazons #1, a character named Bia was confirmed to be canonically trans by Stephanie Williams who works on the comic. She also confirmed that Amazons in general can be transgender, setting up a lot of future possibilities in the DC universe.

“When @definitelyvita and I were thinking of a way that provided us with a tool to make things as clear as possible, the Wells of Souls was right there, allowing endless possibilities for the Amazons of Themyscira. It’s essential in opening this world up for future writers.” Stephanie Williams on Twitter

If you've read Nubia & the Amazons #1. The answer to your burning question is yes. There are trans Amazons. One of the newest Amazons is a Black trans woman.

She continues on, discussing why the team behind the comic wanted to include this representation and what Bia’s future in the comics will look like.

“As much as it is important for The Nubia & the Amazons miniseries to reintroduce Nubia and establish her definitive role in the DCU, it is also important to make clear that Themyscira is a place for ALL women.



Bia will have a role on Themyscira beyond just existing – she isn’t set dressing, she isn’t a box to tick, she is a fully fledged character that is important to her community. Just as Black trans women are important to us in real life.”

This was written, drawn, colored, lettered, and published with the full support of our team.



This was written, drawn, colored, lettered, and published with the full support of our team.

This project is incredibly special to us, and we are grateful to be involved in it!

