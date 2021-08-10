Did Chainsaw Man End?

Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular manga series of recent times with its first chapter launching in December of 2018.

The series follows Denji, a young man living in poverty who is forced to work off his late father’s debt to the Yakuza by working as a devil hunter along with the help of his canine chainsaw devil companion Pochita. After being betrayed and killed by the Yakuza, Denji makes a deal with Pochita bringing him back to life as a human-devil hybrid. After massacring the Yakuza, Denji joins a government-run team of devil-hunters.

Fans of the series will know that the series went on the break late in 2020 with many wondering if Chainsaw Man is officially over.

Is Chainsaw Man Over?

Fortunately for fans, while the initial run of Chainsaw Man is over, the series has a second part launching later in 2021.

Part one of chainsaw man ran from December 2018 to 2020, and right now we don’t have a start date for part two, however, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has announced that while part one is over there are plenty more arcs set in the Chainsaw Man universe to come.

How Many Chapters Of Chainsaw Man Are There?

If you’re looking to dive into the manga then there are 11 volumes to check out with 97 chapters in total.

Here is a list of all the volumes in the Chainsaw Man series.

Dog & Chainsaw

Chainsaw vs. Bat

Kill Denji

The Gun is Mightier

Minor

Boom Boom Boom

In a Dream

Super Mess

Bath

A Dog’s Feeling

Go Get ‘Em, Chainsaw Man

When part two of Chainsaw Man launches it will take place after the events of volume 11 and while a different arc, will reportedly continue on in the series as normal. This new part will follow Denji as he attends school and attempts to balance his new life with his responsibilities as Chainsaw Man.