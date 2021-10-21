Fans Get First Look At Anthology Manga By Chainsaw Man Creator

Tatsuki Fujimoto might be known for his work as the creator of the massively successful manga series Chainsaw Man, however, it seems the artist will be exploring the world outside of this violent gory series next, with a brand new anthology manga to launch soon.

The next project by Fujimoto to hit shelves will be a special one-shot compilation called 22-26 and we’ve finally had a first look at the series’ cover.

"Chainsaw Man" creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's upcoming 2nd short story collection "22-26" pic.twitter.com/e73EJXySGq — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) October 19, 2021

Twitter user Manga Mogura RE shared a cover for the upcoming short story collection which appears to showcase a young girl boasting what looks like some kind of supernatural horns. Currently, no synopsis for the release has been provided so its stories, for now, aren’t entirely clear.

This short story collection will likely boast a similar format to the previously released 17-21 that included short manga tales that Fujimoto wrote between the ages of 17 and 21. In a similar fashion, this upcoming release will likely include stories that were written between 22 and 26.

Previously, Fujimoto released a one-shot called Look Back that explored the artist’s past struggles of exploring the world of becoming a mangaka. This release did stir some controversy as it originally boasted the story of a man heading into an art school with an axe believing that a student had plagiarized their work, however, this was removed post-publication after feedback from readers. Despite this, the release was well-received both critically and by fans.

While 22 – 26 will differ from much of Fujimoto’s other work being a series of short stories rather than a single narrative experience, it will likely share much of the same sentiment and look into the artist’s past through the stories that were written during his early 20’s.