The Best Wonder Woman Comics

Wonder Woman made her debut in Sensation Comics #1 in January 1942. She has gone on to become one of the world’s most recognizable superheroes and has made the jump into movies and TV.

Over the years, there have been many reboots and retoolings of the character, making it hard to know exactly where to start. But for those who want to dive deep into the Amazon and her mythology, here are 10 essential Wonder Woman comics that show Diana at her best.

10. Wonder Woman: Blood

Part of DC’s often controversial New 52 reboot, Wonder Woman: Blood, was written by Brian Azzarello, and it features beautiful art by Cliff Chiang, though later parts were illustrated by Tony Akins.

Those who watched and enjoyed the first Wonder Woman movie will find this comic familiar as it touches on several similar themes, even though the plots are very different. When Queen Hippolyta tells Diana that she has been lying about her true origins, Diana feels betrayed. She leaves Paradise Island and moves to London while confronting her past and the modern world.

A solid introduction to modern Wonder Woman, Blood is at its best when the human world and the world of the gods clash and cross over, leading to many strange and memorable scenes.

9. The Legend of Wonder Woman: Origins

Renae De Liz wrote and illustrated this fan-favorite comic that still has fans clamoring for a follow-up today. This book acts as a modern retelling of the Golden Age Wonder Woman story, including reintroducing fan-favorite characters like Etta Candy.

Set in WW2, it follows Diana as she finds and befriends Steve Trevor when he lands on Paradise Island. After winning the right to return Steve to the USA, Diana quickly finds herself pulled into the war effort and learns that forces from her world are keen to corrupt the world of man.

Capturing the hopeful can-do spirit of the original comics while updating them to fit modern sensibilities, The Legend Of Wonder Woman is a fantastic comic that is extremely enjoyable to read.

8. Wonder Woman: The Circle

When the legendary Gail Simone is involved in something, you can expect great things, and Wonder Woman: The Circle is no exception to the rule. Gail’s first Wonder Woman story, The Circle, plays out more like a mystery story than a traditional superhero comic.

It follows Diana and her work with the Department of Metahuman Affairs, encountering new foes and even superpowered gorillas along the way. This story’s focus on the nature of Diana’s double life as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman is a highlight, and it helps you see Wonder Woman in a whole new light.

7. Wonder Woman: The True Amazon

2016’s Wonder Woman: The True Amazon is famous for Jill Thompson’s utterly beautiful art. This book reimagines Diana’s early years, showing how the adoration of a kingdom, especially one that functions like the kingdom of the Amazons, can corrupt a growing child, turning Diana into a spoiled child who has a loose grasp of responsibility. However, when tragedy strikes, Diana is forced to confront and improve upon her flaws.

This version of Diana is a nuanced and flawed character who is very relatable. Seeing her as flawed and human rather than as a god adds a new twist to the Wonder Woman character. This retelling breaks new ground for the character and offers an understandable and human perspective.

6. Wonder Woman: Spirit Of Truth

Written by Paul Dini, this book takes a unique look at the Amazon heroine. After a moment of self-doubt, Wonder Woman travels the world trying to work out what it means to be her in the modern world. During this, Diana acts as an ambassador for women’s rights and fights terrorists, all while trying to learn what truth means to her.

Sumptuously drawn, this book is a modern classic that looks at both Wonder Woman and superheroes as a concept and explores what truth and peace mean in our increasingly chaotic world. Spirit Of Truth shows how comic books can use superheroes to discuss deeper philosophical and ethical topics in a way that holds the audience’s attention and encourages them to think about their own lives.

5. Wonder Woman ’77

Inspired by the ’70s Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter, this series picks up where the show left off, with Diana Prince solving mysteries and saving the world.

Marc Andreyko did a fantastic job of capturing the feel of the original television series. The comic is campy and fun without ever becoming overly silly. It especially captures the hopeful vibe that Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman radiated. It is also exceptionally creative, coming up with many unique situations and stories for the Amazon hero and her friends. It also finds ways to bring classic comic antagonists into the TV show’s continuity.

4. Wonder Woman: Eyes Of The Gorgon

Released in 2005, Wonder Woman: Eyes Of The Gorgon was written by Greg Rucka, and it pits Diana against a classic mythological beast, the snake-haired Medusa.

Themyscira, the home of the Amazon people, is now located near the USA. This causes diplomatic tensions between the American government and the Amazons. Diana is sent in to try and keep the peace, as she has links to both worlds. However, it isn’t easy even for her. Little does she know, her foes are plotting in the shadows, and when Medusa arrives, Diana has to fight for her life.

With art that resembles a classic fantasy novel, Eyes Of The Gorgon is a visual treat, and the battle between Wonder Woman and Medusa is memorable and surprisingly brutal.

3. Wonder Woman: Earth One

Grant Morrison is one of the most original voices in comic books, and his work on Earth One perfectly displays his skills and unique approach to storytelling. Another retelling of Wonder Woman’s origin story, this book attempts to flesh the tale out and bring it closer to the original myths that inspired it.

Along the way, the book tries to deconstruct the character of Wonder Woman, showing how she is shaped by her feminist roots and how the nature of gender inequality plays a pivotal role in her character and story. This fascinating take is paired with some beautiful art from Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn, which helps the book stand out amongst the crowd.

2. Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus

When writer and psychologist William Moulton Marston came up with the Wonder Woman concept, he revolutionized the world of comics. And with artist H.G. Peter, he created a series of comics that still hold up to this day.

The original Wonder Woman stories follow Diana Prince as she leaves Paradise Island and ventures into Man’s World, meeting a rogue gallery of foes along the way. Marton’s views on feminism and the power of bondage are on full display in these early issues as he makes no attempt to hide that he sees Wonder Woman as a new paradigm for gender relations. The comics found in this omnibus are fascinating historical curiosities and fun stories in their own right, and they still hold up well today.

1. Wonder Woman: Gods And Mortals

While William Marston created Wonder Woman, George Pérez is seen as the creator of the modern version of the character, and Gods And Mortals is a masterpiece that every comics fan should read.

First released in 1987, this book aimed to relaunch Wonder Woman after Crisis on Infinite Earths. Pérez decided to make Wonder Woman feel more like the myths that inspired her, creating a fun fusion of magic, monsters, and humanity. When Ares starts a new plan to take over the world, Diana is entrusted with Amazon garb and sent to defeat the god. While on this mission, she’ll have to learn about man’s world and the inequalities that run through it.

A tour-de-force with excellent artwork, Gods And Mortals is a legendary comic book that deserves a place in every collection. It is fun, action-packed, complex, and a testament to George Pérez’s astonishing talent that he can pull a comic of this scope off so gracefully.