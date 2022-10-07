Where else have we seen ‘Werewolf by Night’ star Gael Garcia Bernal?

When Marvel announced Gael Garcia Bernal would play the lead in Werewolf By Night, many fans were left asking, “Who?” Known as much for Kevin Feige’s collection of A-list actors as its superheroes these days, Marvel went with a slightly less recognizable star to bring the character to life. While you may not instantly recall Bernal’s name, you’ll likely know his face and voice.

Debuting on Disney Plus today, Bernal plays Jake Gomez who transforms into the titular werewolf. Of course, this is the second Werewolf By Night from the comics. Jake followed in the footsteps of the original, unfortunately-named 1970s character, Jack Russell.

Bernal has been performing on stage and screen for 30 years now, and in that time he’s built an impressive resume filled with accolades. In essence, he has been connected to the film industry since birth. According to IMDb, he was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1978. His father, Jose Angel Garcia, was an actor and director while his mother, Patricia Bernal, was an actress and model. Even his stepfather, Sergio Yazbek, worked as a cinematographer.

From the beginning, Bernal has found success on camera. By the time he was a teenager, he was starring in the soap opera, El Abuelo Y Yo, in 1992. While attending London’s Central School of Speech & Drama, he appeared in the short film, De Tripas, Corazon, which would be nominated for Best Short Film at the 1997 Academy Awards.

Today, let’s take a look at Bernal’s film career that has led him into the mainstream spotlight with the MCU.

Amores Perros (2000)

Already a seasoned veteran in the entertainment sector, Bernal acted in his first feature film in 2000’s Amores Perros. With an interconnecting plot, the story follows three strangers ranging from a man involved in dogfighting and an assassin, to a wealthy and glamorous woman, who find their worlds crashing together.

The movie was lauded by critics and is part of the famed Criterion Collection, describing the film as, “A tour de force of violence and emotion captured in a rush of kinetic handheld camera work, Amores Perros is an unforgettable plunge into a world of brutality and aching, interconnected humanity.” Amores Perros was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

The next year, Bernal teamed with his longtime friend, Andor star Diego Luna, for their first onscreen collaboration, Y Tu Mamá También, which translates to “And Your Mother, Too.” Bernal and Luna play teenage boys who take a road trip with a woman in her late-20s. Filled with sex and drugs, the film also carries a political context thanks to its tumultuous setting of 1999 Mexico. Like so many of Bernal’s films, this was another critical favorite, earning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and taking honors for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes. On a side note, Bernal and Luna are set to reunite in an upcoming Hulu limited series, La Máquina.

Diarios de Motocicleta/The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Executive produced by Robert Redford, The Motorcycle Diaries saw Bernal portray a young Ernesto Guevara on an excursion that would change his life. Better known to the world as Che Guevara, he would be cemented in history as a Cuban revolutionary leader. The coming-of-age film details his pre-Che days as Ernesto and his friend, Alberto, travel across 1952 South America on a motorcycle.

Another award-winning film starring Bernal, The Motorcycle Diaries went on to earn an Oscar for Best Original Song for Jorge Drexler’s “Al Otro Lado Del Rio.” Writer Jose Rivera was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Babel (2006)

Bernal would make his way into American theaters with his first Hollywood blockbuster, Babel. The actor found himself starring opposite Tinseltown elite Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett for the psychological drama. The movie told the story of four families across different continents whose lives were connected by a domino effect of violence and circumstance.

Again, Bernal found himself part of an award-winning film. The film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It also won Best Drama at the Golden Globes.

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Although not the critical darling like the previous entries on today’s list, rom-com fans fell in love with Bernal as Victor in Letters to Juliet. This one didn’t exactly hit the mark with audiences, either, but it’s not without it’s core fan base. More so, it helped Bernal further establish himself with American moviegoers.

Mozart in the Jungle (2014-2018)

It was in 2014 when Bernal truly burst onto the Hollywood radar with his starring role in Mozart in the Jungle. The Amazon Prime original was widely praised by critics and fans alike, and it netted Bernal multiple awards, most notably wins for the 2016 and 2017 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical, Television Series, or Comedy.

Coco (2017)

Although we didn’t see his face, Disney fans will recognize his charming voice as Coco’s Hector. Like so many Disney animated films, Coco is as famous for its music as it is the heartwarming story of a child discovering his family. Bernal showed off his singing voice here, particularly with the hit “Remember Me.”

Old (2021)

Just last year, moviegoers spotted Bernal in a lead role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Like many of Shyamalan’s works, the interesting premise was enough to reel in audiences, but the numerous plot holes and unsatisfying ending left critics and viewers equally puzzled. Despite the lackluster reviews for Old, no one could complain about Bernal’s performance.