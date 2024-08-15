‘ALL back to school supplies are UNAFFORDABLE,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene. Here are 15 Walmart products ranging from 97 cents to $5

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and that can only mean two things: it’s time to stock up on all of the academic essentials, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again screeching like a primate.

Yes, while Greene tries to find new yet tired ways of staying relevant ⏤ this time with the puzzling and inaccurate assertion that “ALL back to school supplies are UNAFFORDABLE” ⏤ your favorite stores have been busy rolling out all of the new school year goodies. Whether you’ve got a long list from your child’s school or you’re just looking to refresh your supplies, Walmart is one such store with fantastic deals that will make sure you shop within your budget. Contrary to Greene’s falsity, there are a ton of items you can purchase for your kids without having to break the bank, from art supplies and notebooks to crayons and even backpacks.

Here’s a breakdown of 15 must-have back-to-school products, all priced between 97 cents and $5, all of which contradict Greene’s claim that “crippling inflation” has made even the most basic school supplies unaffordable. The best part? Many of these items have been marked down from their original prices, making them more affordable than ever!

Crayola Crayons are a staple of many children’s school supply lists. Between coloring projects, creative doodles during downtime, and good ol’ art class, these crayons are the gold standard. With 24 vibrant colors in each box, your little one will have everything they need to bring their imagination to life, and at just $2 ⏤ down from $5.76 ⏤ this deal is too good to pass up.

Dry-erase markers are essential for any student. Expo is known for its high-quality markers that write smoothly and erase just as cleanly. These markers are perfect for whiteboards and great for making notes on laminated study materials. Going for as little as $2.47, down from $2.97, this set is a practical and affordable choice for staying organized.

A durable and stylish backpack is a must-have for any student. Thankfully, the Wonder Nation 16” Backpack ticks both boxes. It combines functionality with a fun comic design, making it a hit with kids and tweens. It’s roomy enough to hold all the essentials, including notebooks, folders, and lunch boxes. Plus, the adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit for growing kids. This backpack offers quality and value at $4.98, down from $6.00.

You can never have too many pencils, and these Yellow #2 HBs are a no-brainer when it comes to back-to-school essentials. They’re reliable, easy to sharpen, and produce smooth, consistent lines. Perfect for standardized tests, note-taking, and sketching, these pencils are a classroom favorite for a reason. And at $2.74 per pack, they’re also an affordable choice that ensure your child will always be prepared.

Mistakes happen, and that’s why erasers are a must-have in any pencil case. These eraser caps are perfect for quickly fixing errors on homework, tests, or art projects. They fit snugly on the end of any pencil, making them a convenient and mess-free option for students. Priced at just $1.47, down from $1.92, now is the time to add this to your back-to-school shopping list.

If your child loves to draw, or if you’re just looking for a versatile set of markers for school projects, the Crayola Markers are a fantastic choice. This set comes with 10 classic colors that are perfect for everything from posters to science projects. The best part? They’re currently priced at just 97 cents, down from $2.54. It’s an unbeatable deal for a brand that both parents and teachers trust. So it’s best to get a move on before they’re sold out!

School uniforms can be pricey, but Walmart’s Wonder Nation Boys School Uniform Short Sleeve Polo offers both quality and affordability. Made from a comfortable cotton blend, this polo is easy to care for and durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of the school year. It’s also perfect for keeping your child looking sharp without breaking the bank.

For students who prefer mechanical pencils, having a reliable lead refill on hand is crucial. The Pentel Mechanical Pencil Lead Refill offers high-quality, break-resistant lead that writes smoothly and lasts a long time. Priced at $4.22, this is a small but important investment for any student who relies on the durability of mechanical pencils.

A good notebook is essential for staying organized throughout the school year. The Five Star Wirebound Notebook is known for its durability and high-quality paper, making it a favorite among students. With 100 college-ruled sheets, it’s perfect for taking notes, writing essays, or keeping track of assignments. At just $3.12, and down from $3.47, this notebook offers excellent value for money.

Scissors are a crucial tool for art projects and other classroom activities, especially for youngsters just learning how to use them for the first time. Fiskars is a trusted brand that delivers quality cutting tools, and these 5” blunt-tip scissors are perfect for young students. They’re designed to be safe for little hands, yet are able to cut with precision. At just $1.58, down from $12.99, this is a deal that’s impossible to beat, offering both safety and performance at a huge fraction of the cost.

Don’t want to sharpen your pencils constantly? The Bic Xtra Strong Mechanical Pencils with Erasers are designed to withstand heavy use, with strong, break-resistant lead. They also come with built-in erasers, so consider these a two-for-one worth having!

Keeping school supplies organized is key to a successful school year. The Sterile Small Pencil Box is a simple, affordable solution for storing pencils, erasers, and other small items. It’s compact enough to fit in a backpack, yet roomy enough to hold all the essentials. At just 97 cents, this pencil box is a steal and a great way to keep your child’s supplies tidy.

Highlighting important information is a crucial study skill, and the Bic XL Highlighter is up to the task. These highlighters are designed to last longer than standard ones, with a chisel tip that allows for both broad and fine lines. So whether your child is studying for exams, or just needs to mark important details in their notes, these highlighters are a must-have.

Comfortable and durable clothing is another essential for any student, and the Wonder Nation Girls Tough T-Shirt with Short Sleeves fits the bill perfectly. Made from soft, breathable fabric, this T-shirt is perfect for everyday wear. It’s tough enough to withstand the rigors of the school day while keeping your child comfortable, making it a great addition to their back-to-school wardrobe.

Keeping papers and assignments organized is crucial for any student, and a good binder is the best way to do it. The 3-Ring Durable View Binder from Walmart is sturdy and reliable, with clear pockets on the front and back covers for easy customization. It’s perfect for organizing homework, notes, and projects, and the best part is that it’s built to last throughout the school year.

