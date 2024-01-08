All new 2024 Golden Globe awards: What they were and who won

The Golden Globes never passes without a few surprises, and the 2024 ceremony was no different — Elizabeth Debicki beating Meryl Streep to Best Supporting Actress in a Drama! Pedro Pascal losing out on Best Actor in a Drama! Neither Barbie nor Oppenheimer winning Best Screenplay!

However, the biggest shocks concerned not who won certain awards but the existence of certain awards in the first place. For this first ceremony since the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) sold the show to Dick Clark Productions in 2023, the list of categories saw some shake-ups, with several new awards added to the line-up.

So what were these additional awards and who or what got to be the inaugural winner of these shiny new Golden Globe gongs?

How many new Golden Globes were awarded at the 2024 ceremony and what were they?

Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The Golden Globes 2024 introduced two new awards into the proceedings. One of them makes sense as the movie industry continues to evolve over time and awards shows need to make an effort to reflect that. The other, meanwhile, feels kind of random and ended up being a way for the Globes to honor one of its frequent collaborators.

The most notable of the two new awards was the Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award, intended to showcase a popular theatrical release that made a huge impact commercially and culturally. Such titles rarely get a gong otherwise as voting boards tend to favor indie critical darlings instead.

The nominations for this inaugural award were stacked, including Oppenheimer, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and even The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, unsurprisingly, the year’s highest-grossing movie, Barbie, took home the Globe. What is surprising is that this was one of just two wins for Greta Gerwig’s mega-hit the entire night, alongside Billie Eilish’s Best Original Song success.

The second of the two new awards was Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Beating out the likes of Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and Trevor Noah, this battle of the Netflix specials was won by Ricky Gervais for his Armageddon routine. Considering that Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes himself a full five times, this one probably shouldn’t come as a huge shock.

Presumably, we can expect these categories to return for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in 2025.