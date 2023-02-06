Kendrick Lamar furthers claim to hip-hop crown with Best Rap Album win at Grammys

Kendrick Lamar has given substantial weight to his claim as the ‘king of hip-hop’ after winning the Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual Grammys Awards, although he didn’t seem too concerned after the monumental win.

Lamar was the second-most nominated artist at this year’s ceremony, with an astonishing eight nominations next to his name. Surprisng very few people, he managed to scoop up the coveted Best Rap Album with relative ease. Oddly, his acceptance speech appeared rather aloof and sheepish, almost out of character for the artist.

Lamar thanked the culture which allowed him to evolve to make his music, with him stressing the importance of the industry around him in his speech.

This story is developing.