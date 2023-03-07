What comes in the 2023 Oscars gift bag?

The Oscars awards ceremony is one of the biggest nights of the celebrity calendar. It is a night where the biggest names in entertainment gather to celebrate their achievements over the previous twelve months. Of course, whenever a big gathering of celebrities happens, brands and firms are near, trying to promote their newest products by getting them into famous hands and in front of the cameras.

Because of this, it is traditional for every Oscar Nominee to get a gift bag. And this gift bag usually features a load of high-end products, and 2023’s bag is no exception.

What is in the 2023 bag?

The nominee gift bags, dubbed “Everyone Wins,” are supplied by Distinctive Assets. Distinctive Assets describes itself as “a niche marketing company offering celebrity placement and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry. We connect products/services with celebrities and influencers in order to create buzz-worthy content for both social media and traditional press outlets.”

In a press release, the company’s founder, Lash Fary, described this year’s bag by saying:

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

The press release lists the products included in the bag. This massive list includes everything from hair regrowth treatments to plots of land in Australia and even a pillow from the infamous animal rights charity PETA.

Distinctive Assets’ list of the bag’s contents says it includes:

Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products

ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol

Havaianas colorful “beach getaway” flip flops + luggage combo,

Bateel gourmet dates,

Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse Italian island vacation

The Lifestyle 10-acre estate Canadian vacation

All Better Co. plant-powered first aid

Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila

Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness bath sets,

Art Lipo body sculpting voucher,

Bauman Medical comprehensive hair restoration services

Beli vitality and fertility supplements

Benigna Parfums Royal Essence Collection

blanc par rouGe gourmet maple collection

Blush Silk pillowcases,

Bored Rebel graphic undershirts

C60 Sexy edible massage oil

CLIF Thins healthy snacks

Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey

Daily Energy Cards

DAX Hair Care grooming products

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich’s facial rejuvenation procedures

Effecti-cal enhanced calcium supplements

EpicLight Beauty Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush

evolvetogether high-performing daily essentials

Frontera Wines wine and music

Ginza Nishikawa shokupan Japanese milk bread sensation

Good Girl Chocolate

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

Jambys “performance inactivewear”

Jo Bowlby’s A Book for Life and a shaman reading

Kind Reason Co. candles,

KnowingLabs performance testing panels

Maison Construction project management

m cacao expressio video chocolate box

NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity boost

Opopop flavor wrapped microwave popcorn kernels

Oxygenetix medi spa services,

PETA “Stop Monkey Imports to Labs” travel pillow

Pieces of Australia land plots

Posh Pretzels,

Proflexa topical pain relief cream

Rareté Studios customizedBelonging Bracelet

ReFa HEART Brush + ReFa FINE BUBBLE S beauty showerhead

Reflect orb,

Serucell cellular protein Recovery Serum

Shinery Radiance Wash all-in-one hand soap and jewelry cleaner S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Sumner Street Shea vegan body butters

Sweetums flavored intimate wipes

The Beauty Tea Company all-natural tea

THE CHAI BOX chai concentrate

THE FOOTCLOUD shoe cushions

Mahara Mindfulness’ The Human Being Journal

The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand apparel

The Rescue Kit Company’s The Photo Shoot Kit

Third Element Water supplement

Tranquini sparkling beverages,

Upminders LRU (Love, Respect, Unity) Medallion,

Gods in Shackles by the Voice for Asian Elephants Society

Ysidro sparkling canned sake spritz.

What is the Oscars nominee gift bag worth?

Distinctive Assets have not released a definitive figure for how much the products included in the 2023 bag are worth. However, this year’s bag contains more than the 2022 version did, which was said to have a $133,000 value. So the total cost of the bag is at least six figures.

Last year’s bag sparked a lot of debate on social media, with many users arguing that the bag’s high price tag was inappropriate considering the current global economic situation, with many people calling for celebrities to sell or donate the value of the bag to worthy causes.

Though, in the press statement, Lash Fary downplays this element, noting that: